What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (May 13, 2025)?

On the May 12, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Philip kept digging into DiMera Pharmaceuticals as he continued his plan to sabotage the company’s hospital deal. He went through Xander’s desk, found sensitive files, and decided to make a call to Dr. Frame. He moved forward with stealing an experimental drug, unaware that his actions could endanger his brother Bo.

Meanwhile, Sarah questioned Xander’s sudden interest in the hospital merger. Elsewhere, Chanel told Johnny she suspected he might have shot EJ. Johnny denied it, but Paulina made it clear that she didn’t want any more lies from him going forward.

On the May 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Philip will take another step toward stealing the drug, convinced that it will ruin Xander and block the deal. He won’t realize that tampering with it could trigger serious health consequences for Bo. Sarah will press Xander harder and demand to know why the hospital matters to him now.

Chanel will open up more about her doubts regarding Johnny. Paulina will step in and give her daughter one more reason to stay alert. As Chanel continues looking for the truth, Johnny will try to prove that he’s not hiding anything—whether that works or not remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

In the May 13, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, Philip will move forward with his plan to sabotage DiMera Pharmaceuticals. After finding confidential files on Xander’s desk, Philip will contact Dr. Frame and prepare to steal the experimental drug that has drawn so much interest around the hospital sale.

He will believe this move will stop the acquisition and damage Xander’s position, but he won’t realize that the drug is tied to Bo’s treatment. If the drug is tampered with or removed, Bo’s life could be at serious risk, and Philip will be unaware of the potential consequences of what he’s about to do.

Sarah will continue to question Xander about why he’s suddenly so invested in the hospital. She will ask again what Titan-DiMera plans to gain from owning a medical facility and why Xander is spending so much time digging through hospital documents.

Xander won’t give her a full answer, but he will hint that the deal involves more than just money. Sarah will push him to come clean, but he will dodge specifics. She may start wondering if this has something to do with Victor’s legacy or some hidden family obligation.

Meanwhile, Johnny will deal with Chanel’s lingering suspicion that he may have been involved in EJ’s shooting. Chanel already confronted him at the Salem Inn and asked whether he was the one who pulled the trigger.

Johnny denied it again, but Chanel will still have doubts. In Tuesday’s episode, Paulina will weigh in and warn Johnny not to make any more mistakes. She will tell him that if he truly wants a second chance with Chanel, he needs to be honest now before it’s too late.

Johnny will try to prove he’s telling the truth, possibly by retracing his steps or finding someone who can verify where he was when the shooting happened. Chanel will keep listening, but she won’t let her guard down yet.

Paulina will stay close and remind Chanel that trusting Johnny again is a risk, especially with everything that’s happened over the past few months, including his canceled adoption plans and his involvement with Joy Wesley.

By the end of the episode, Philip’s decision will set off a dangerous chain of events. Chanel and Johnny’s relationship will stay on shaky ground, and Sarah may get closer to figuring out what Xander is hiding. Tension will keep building as multiple secrets hover just below the surface in Salem.

