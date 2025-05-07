What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (May 8, 2025)?

On the May 7 episode of General Hospital, Gio opened up to Emma about what happened at the beach party. He took the blame for convincing Rocco to go, which led to Rocco’s hospitalization from alcohol poisoning. Lulu found relief in finally telling Dante the truth about what she knew that night.

Kristina managed to avoid being committed after Alexis decided to trust her judgment, though she warned there wouldn’t be a second chance. Meanwhile, Brennan met with Joss and Vaughn at the beach to reveal why Professor Dalton is a target. Joss learned that the stolen project was part of a bigger plan involving national security.

Tomorrow’s episode on General Hospital will pick up with Curtis and Nina meeting to vent about the mess they’ve each been pulled into. Jason will have a serious conversation with Danny about the consequences of the beach party, while Dante will open up to Sonny about the emotional toll of almost losing his son.

Portia will try to get answers from Willow, hoping to learn just how much Drew knows about his drugging. Meanwhile, Brad will make a big decision about his future, and it could either take him out of Port Charles or pull him deeper into the chaos.

What to expect from the May 8, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital

Curtis and Nina will have a serious conversation in the May 8 episode of General Hospital. Both characters have been dealing with separate issues, but this scene will give them a chance to vent. Curtis may express concern over Drew’s rising political status, especially now that Kai is awake and talking about returning to football.

Drew’s name will likely come up as Curtis struggles to accept how easily Drew’s reputation is bouncing back. At the same time, Nina will be holding back information. She may admit some of what happened at the Savoy, but she won’t be ready to give Curtis the full truth. He still won’t know how involved she was in the situation that spiraled out of control.

In General Hospital, Jason will directly approach Danny, sitting him down to talk about the beach party fallout. He won’t sugarcoat anything. He’ll likely point out that Rocco could have died and that pushing friends into risky choices has consequences.

Danny might try to explain, but Jason won’t let him off easy. This conversation will probably mirror the one Carly had with Danny earlier in the week. Jason may tell his son that leadership means owning mistakes, not just talking your way out of them.

In General Hospital, Dante will meet with Sonny to let out everything he’s been holding in. The beach party incident triggered old trauma, and Sonny will give him space to talk. Dante is still dealing with Sam’s departure and the years he lost with Lulu while she was in a coma. Now, nearly losing Rocco will push Dante to confront everything at once. He’ll tell Sonny how hard it is to keep it together when everything falls apart again.

Sonny won’t have all the answers, but he’ll give Dante advice the way only a father can. He may remind Dante that the anger he’s holding onto will only make things worse for Gio, especially once the truth about their connection comes out.

General Hospital

Elsewhere, Portia will grow desperate. She’ll speak to Willow and try to find out how much Drew remembers about the drugging at the Savoy. Portia knows Brad is unpredictable, and she won’t take any chances. She’ll try to act like she’s just asking casual questions, but Willow might pick up on her tension.

Brad, meanwhile, will make a decision that affects everything. After receiving a million dollars from Drew for telling the truth, he’ll either leave Port Charles behind or start looking for a new way to use what he knows. Either way, Brad’s move will shift the pressure back on Portia, who is still trying to hold her life together.

Watch General Hospital on ABC at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

