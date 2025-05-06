What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (May 7, 2025)?

The May 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital packed in several tense developments. Lois pressured Dante to step in and fix the tension between Lulu and Brook Lynn, raising more speculation that he may be the father of Brook Lynn’s child, though that confirmation didn’t come. Alexis debated how to approach Kristina about getting her admitted to a mental health facility, but avoided the talk altogether.

Kristina, unaware of her mother’s exact plans, shared her concerns with Lucky and was caught off guard when he agreed with Alexis. Drew got closer to finding out who drugged him after Brad hinted at knowing something big in exchange for a favor. Rocco apologized to Dante after admitting he drank grog during the beach party, which left him sick and raised more questions about Gio’s influence.

In the May 7, 2025 episode, spoilers suggest that Gio will finally open up to Emma after days of holding things in. Their conversation will go deeper than usual, with Gio likely sharing something life-changing.

Elsewhere, Kristina will make an effort to offer peace to someone in her circle, possibly Ava or even Alexis. Brennan is expected to brief Joss and Vaughn about the next step in their assignment, which involves targeting Professor Dalton directly.

What to expect from the May 7, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the May 7, 2025 episode of General Hospital, viewers can expect Gio to finally talk about what’s been weighing on him. After the fallout from the beach party and the incident with Rocco’s drinking, Gio will open up to Emma during a quiet one-on-one moment.

He will explain what’s been going on behind the scenes at the Quartermaine house and how he’s been feeling caught between different people. Emma will be there to listen, and the moment will mark a shift in their dynamic. Gio may also bring up how Dante has been treating him, which will set up the next turn in their relationship.

Dante and Gio are expected to clash in this episode. Their confrontation will happen after Lois’ cryptic warning to Dante that he doesn’t know who Gio really is. The tension between the two will build quickly, and they’ll exchange some pointed words.

By the end of the episode, both Dante and Gio will likely start to suspect something bigger is going on, which could lead to a future reveal about their connection. Lulu will also react to the situation and may finally begin to piece things together herself, especially after seeing how upset Lois has been.

In General Hospital, Kristina will take a different route. She will try to extend peace to someone she’s been at odds with, and there’s a strong chance that person is Ava. After speaking with Lucky and realizing how close she came to being committed, Kristina will try to take more control of her life.

She may approach Ava in an attempt to clear the air, especially after what went down between them during Kristina’s pregnancy and the aftermath of losing the baby. This moment may not lead to full forgiveness, but it will signal a new direction for Kristina.

In General Hospital, Alexis will still be holding back. She won’t go through with the talk she’s been avoiding, but will remain on edge. Her scenes will likely show her watching Kristina closely, debating whether to follow through with her plan to get her admitted to a mental health facility. Alexis may also revisit her past choices and weigh whether she’s doing the right thing or making another mistake.

Meanwhile, Brennan will brief Joss and Vaughn. He’ll give them updated details about their next assignment, which involves targeting Professor Dalton.

Joss will learn why Dalton is being monitored and how important it is for her to stay close to him. She may also get clarity on why she’s being asked to sabotage Emma’s project, raising the stakes in her already complicated situation.

Watch General Hospital on ABC at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

