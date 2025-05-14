As I was watching The Bold and the Beautiful, I knew Ridge and Brooke’s Italy trip meant drama — but I didn’t see Nick coming

As a die-hard fan of The Bold and the Beautiful, I have grown to expect sweeping scenery, dramatic reunions, and jaw-dropping plot twists. So, when we heard that Brooke, Ridge, and Eric were taking off to Italy on a jet for the show's location shoot, I was prepared for all of that, and then some.

What I was not expecting, however, was the return of Jack Wagner as Nick Marone, the man who shook Brooke and Ridge's marriage to its foundations once before. That comeback certainly raised the emotional stakes on a tale already more than sufficiently reliant on them.

The network's latest overseas adventure will be shot on location in scenic Capri and Naples, where several July episodes will be taped. The actors are not just traveling there for make-believe Forrester Creations business, as they will also be attending a special public event with fans at Castel Nuovo in Naples on May 31, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For fan guests, it is a unique opportunity to meet stars such as Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), and John McCook (Eric) in person. But for us homebound in front of our screens, the actual adrenaline is what comes next in the story on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Nick's return throws a wrench in everyone's plans on The Bold and the Beautiful

Though the picturesque Italy setting could be the ideal backdrop for another 'Brooke and Ridge re-find their fate' moment, that is not exactly what will occur. Rather, rumors report that Jack Wagner's return as Nick Marone will throw a wrench into everyone's plans. Not only is he Ridge's half-brother, but he and Brooke have an extensive history of romance.

Nick was married to Brooke and even fathered a child with her, one that unfortunately did not live. His connection to her was deep, and it sometimes rivaled that of Ridge's. So, having Nick return to the mix on a risk-taking mission feels deliberate.

It suggests that the writers are opting to upend the decades-long Brooke-Ridge endgame with a sultry wildcard. For viewers tired of the 'Brooke and Ridge dance' that has been happening for decades, Nick's return offers a much-needed shakeup on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Italy may be beautiful, but trouble simmers on The Bold and the Beautiful

It is not a love affair for Brooke and Ridge. The location shoot has been speculated to have something to do with Forrester Creations' business, perhaps even a new campaign for Brooke's Bedroom.

That would explain Eric's journey. But the personal drama will likely overshadow whatever corporate agendas are in play, especially since Nick is in town. The Brooke, Ridge, and Eric group already has decades of deep history surrounding them, but the addition of Nick in the picture allows for emotional storytelling that has been ripe to be used for years.

It is also fascinating to consider how, even if Taylor is not directly mentioned as being a part of this ride, her exclusion might be just as tragic.

And that is not even a mention of potential fallout from Eric's reaction upon having his attempts at Brooke and Ridge reconciling undermined by the re-entry of Nick. Ultimately, The Bold and the Beautiful's Italian side trip is turning out to be more than a backdrop for good looks.

With long-repressed feelings igniting, this story has all the ingredients of an old-style B&B love triangle, with a twist.

And while audiences may have been expecting yet another Brooke-Ridge relationship moment, no one was counting on the return of Nick. That alone is worth the shock of this ride, the emotional payload it will deliver on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

