What to expect from Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 19, 2025)?

On Friday, May 16, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope tells Liam she still loves him and doesn’t want to be apart. She breaks down in his arms, not realizing Carter was listening from the doorway. Carter is crushed and later leaves with Daphne, who followed him to his loft. At the same time, Liam tells Hope to let go of the past and fix things with Carter before it is too late.

Ad

Meanwhile, Steffy struggled with the idea of Liam dying and opened up to Taylor and Finn about her guilt. Brooke warns Daphne that Hope and Carter still love each other, but Daphne doesn’t back down. Carter tells Daphne she had been right all along—Hope broke him again.

On Monday, May 19, Daphne will see a real opening to get closer to Carter now that he’s emotionally vulnerable. She’ll stick by him while trying to keep Hope away. Hope, however, will finally decide to go after Carter and fix things, just like Liam asked her to.

Ad

Trending

Steffy and Hope will also come face-to-face and agree to stop fighting. Steffy may even try to bring Hope’s fashion line back to Forrester, hoping to create peace for Liam’s sake. But nothing will go smoothly as emotions run high.

What can you expect from the May 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

In the May 19, The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Hope will finally decide to go after Carter, just like Liam urged her to. She will leave Brooke’s house determined to talk to Carter and explain what she really feels. However, she will not know that Carter is no longer at Forrester.

Ad

After the emotional blow from hearing her tell Liam she loved him, Carter will have left with Daphne and taken her back to his loft. Daphne will stay close to him and keep reminding him that she warned him about Hope. She will say Hope never deserved his loyalty and was always going to run back to Liam. Carter, still angry and heartbroken, will start questioning whether he ever really knew Hope at all.

Ad

Meanwhile, back at Forrester, Brooke will notice Hope’s absence and may check in with Steffy. Hope and Steffy will run into each other soon after. The two women will have a tense but civil conversation. Steffy will tell Hope she respects what she’s going through and that the time has come to stop the back-and-forth. They will talk about Liam and how much he means to both of them.

Ad

At some point, Steffy will suggest they stop fighting and try to rebuild what’s broken—not just in their personal lives, but professionally too. Steffy will raise the idea of bringing Hope’s fashion line back to Forrester Creations. She’ll say it’s time to set an example and stop dragging past drama into their work. This will surprise Hope, but she won’t turn it down.

Elsewhere, Carter and Daphne will still be at the loft. Daphne will take this as her moment to prove she’s not going anywhere. She will try to be supportive and calm while also reminding Carter that Hope was never fully in.

Ad

Daphne will offer comfort but will also press her advantage, hoping Carter finally opens his eyes to her. While she will not be too aggressive, she will make it clear she wants a future with him if he’s ready to let go of Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Hope, unaware of what’s happening at the loft, will eventually figure out where Carter went. She will arrive at his place just as Daphne gets more comfortable in his space. In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope may walk in on them, but how she reacts will depend on what she hears or sees.

Ad

Monday’s episode will set up a potential confrontation between all three. Hope will be forced to decide if she still wants to fight for Carter—and if it’s already too late.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More