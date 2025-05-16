I firmly believe Hope and Liam are better off apart — no matter what happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful 

I've been an observer of The Bold and the Beautiful long enough to see Hope and Liam go through just about everything: weddings, breakups, betrayals, babies, and more reunions than I can count.

And through it all, I've come to the tough and firm conclusion: these two are simply better apart. Whatever crisis strikes next or how soap-operatic the story gets, bringing them together again is a mistake.

Their relationship has never been healthy, and it’s painfully clear that love alone isn’t enough. Every time they give it another shot, they fall into the same exhausting cycle.

I’ve seen Hope pour her heart into this man, only to end up playing second fiddle to Steffy yet again. I’ve watched Liam apologize with tears in his eyes after kissing Steffy (again), just to go back and make the same mistakes.

There is a time when enough is enough. For me, that was when Liam slept with Steffy after he believed Hope had kissed Thomas. It wasn't the betrayal, it was the way Liam jumped to conclusions about Hope and ran back to his ex-wife's bed without even having an actual conversation.

That The Bold and the Beautiful episode didn't just let me down, it cemented all that was ill about their dynamic.

Hope and Liam keep going in circles on The Bold and the Beautiful

What bothers me most about Hope and Liam is that they always wind up right back where they started. There isn't any development, just the same issues reused in slightly new packaging.

Liam's greatest flaw has always been his inability to be committed. He claims to love Hope, but his record with Steffy proves otherwise. Let's not forget the episode where Hope found Liam kissing Steffy on their wedding day in Italy. Or remember when he married Steffy while still hoping to be with Hope?

Again and again, he's played both sides, never committed fully to one without glancing longingly at the other. And how many times has Hope forgiven him, only to have her heart broken all over again? I see why Hope held on to their fairytale.

I did too, at first. But after all that Liam did to her, emotional cheating, using her as a plan B, it's clear their relationship isn't built on trusting each other on a deep level. It's just habit.

Hope deserves better than that. She deserves better than to be with someone who commits to her half-heartedly, not someone who's perpetually torn in half. Even when Hope did go on with Thomas, it was not because she wanted drama; she wanted someone who made her feel wanted.

And even with all of his faults, Thomas made her feel seen. And when she rejected him and he left her for another woman, it was evidence that even he had matured. Hope, though, is in the balance, between her knowledge of what her life is with Liam and not having a clue what tomorrow will be like. Returning to Liam, though? No, not that.

Now on The Bold and the Beautiful, with Liam facing a possible life-threatening condition, the writers are tempting a reunion. But pity is not love, and guilt is not a foundation for a relationship. I’ve seen too many soap couples get back together because of a crisis, only to fall apart the second life returns to normal.

If Hope wants to be there for Liam, she can do that as a friend. As a co-parent. As someone who loves him in a different, healthier way. But not as his wife again. The truth is, Hope outgrew Liam a long time ago on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Their relationship doesn’t inspire growth, it drains it. They’re always reacting to problems, never solving them. And I’m tired of seeing them circle the same emotional drain just because it’s convenient.

Liam needs a fresh start, maybe with someone like Ivy, someone who hasn't lived through all those years of on-again-off-again drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. And Hope? She needs someone who rekindles that fire for her again. Someone new. Someone who isn't brought in with years of emotional baggage.

Whatever happens next, Liam does live, or dies on The Bold and the Beautiful, they need to finally release this couple. Let them be left alone together. Because they've demonstrated time and time again that they just don't function. And regardless of how much history they share, sometimes, to leave is the strongest love can do.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

