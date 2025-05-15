Why did Scott Clifton’s X account get suspended? The Bold and the Beautiful star speaks out

Daytime Emmy-winning actor Scott Clifton, famous for his character Liam Spencer on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful, has just announced that he has been suspended from one of his accounts on the social media site X (previously Twitter). According to the actor, the account, @TheoreticalBS, had been disabled without warning, and his appeal has yet to be responded to by the company.

On May 13, 2025, Clifton wrote about the problem on his verified main account, @CliftonsNotes, as follows:

''My other account (), has been suspended and inaccessible the last few weeks, for alleged violations of ’s terms of service. (I haven’t violated the TOS in any way.) I appealed the decision, but X never responded or even acknowledged the appeal. Any advice?''

The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton's account purpose and background

The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton has had two separate accounts on X. His primary account, @CliftonsNotes, is used for general postings and updating his fans about work updates. The suspended account, @TheoreticalBS, was devoted to discourse on religion, philosophy, and existential issues.

In one of his previously pinned tweets of March 2020, Clifton stated the following about the purpose of @TheoreticalBS:

''Reminder that my other Twitter handle is where you’ll find all my thoughts related to religion and philosophy. Mosey on over and give it a follow if that’s your cup of existential tea.''

The account had a following of users interested in more in-depth discourse, separate from Clifton’s entertainment-related posts.

No violations, no response

The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton explained that he's certain that the suspension is a mistake. He claimed he hasn't violated any of X's terms of service, yet his request for reinstatement has been ignored. Without any update from the platform, the whole experience left him and his fans frustrated and perplexed.

Till the time of writing, X has not made any formal release on the suspension of @TheoreticalBS. Clifton said that he made an appeal through the internal mechanism of the platform but did not receive any response. He did not confirm if he had prior notification or warnings of what he had done wrong.

No specific information regarding which terms of service the account was said to have broken has been made public by X. Clifton's entry suggests that he feels in error about the suspension.

Reactions and recommendations

After posting, some users reacted with personal stories and recommendations. One follower speculated that the account could have been flagged in error by automated moderation technology because of its content or the number of posts.

A user @craigreedholy replied:

''Happened to me on some side feeds I had. The algorithm somehow flagged you as a “Bot” based on your pattern of use. I got some of them back by logging out and logging in on a completely new IP address. I suggest using a public library. It reinstated me after doing some captcha.''

There were different reactions in the comments, some were centered on The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton's TV work instead of the social media dispute, and others asked for news in case the issue was resolved.

Current status of The Bold and the Beautiful star Clifton's X account

At the time of this writing, @TheoreticalBS is still suspended and out of reach. Clifton is still tweeting from his primary account, where he has not posted any news regarding the disposition of the appeal. The case is still unresolved, and there is no public sign of additional action on the part of the platform.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS.

