What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 15, 2025)

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. In that episode, Hope tried to reconnect with Liam after learning about his fatal diagnosis. She clung to the idea of them being a family again with Beth, but Liam stayed firm and said they couldn’t rewrite the past.

Over at the cliff house, Steffy worried she had made things worse by telling Hope the truth. Taylor and Finn reassured her that honesty was the right move. Meanwhile, Daphne continued pushing Carter to give up on Hope and choose her instead, but Carter wasn’t budging.

In the upcoming episode airing Thursday, May 15, Hope will continue trying to hold on to Liam, but he will push back harder and remind her where they stand. Taylor will offer more reassurance to Steffy, but she will still carry guilt. Daphne will step up her efforts and try a new angle with Carter.

Luna will also be back in focus as she reacts to Finn’s latest rejection and considers confronting Steffy again. Sheila will warn Luna to back off, but Luna may not listen. Tension will build across multiple storylines as the fallout from recent truths continues to grow.

What can you expect from the May 15, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will continue to hold on to the idea that she and Liam can be a family again. She will bring up Beth and suggest they start fresh, but Liam will remind her that too much damage has already been done.

He will not entertain the idea of reuniting and will stay focused on his own timeline, especially as he faces the reality of his diagnosis. Hope will struggle to accept his refusal and may push him for more time together, even if just for Beth’s sake.

Steffy will still be unsure whether she made the right call in telling Hope the truth about Liam’s health. She will go over the situation again with Taylor and Finn.

Taylor will insist that Hope had a right to know, while Finn will agree but warn that the aftermath could get more complicated. Steffy will admit she feels responsible for Hope’s emotional spiral, even if she did what was fair. She will also worry that Hope will try to use Beth to change Liam’s mind.

Daphne will make another move on Carter. She will try a softer approach this time and remind him of the support she’s given him lately. She will point out that Hope hasn’t been available emotionally and continues to hold on to Liam, while Daphne has been present through it all. Carter will listen but will still not show signs of returning her interest.

Daphne will then hint that Carter should stop waiting for someone who keeps chasing her past and start thinking about what’s possible now.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna will make another attempt to reach out to Finn. She will try to explain again why she kept secrets and how much she regrets it, but Finn will stay firm in his loyalty to Steffy. He will tell Luna that there is nothing left to say and that he doesn’t want any more conflict at home.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Luna will not take this well and will start thinking about approaching Steffy directly one more time. Sheila will catch on to Luna’s mood and will step in before she makes a move.

Sheila will warn Luna not to stir up more trouble and will tell her that pushing Steffy again could ruin any small chance she has left.

By the end of the The Bold and the Beautiful episode, lines will stay drawn. Hope will keep pushing Liam, Daphne will double down on Carter, and Luna may ignore Sheila’s warning. Steffy, meanwhile, will prepare herself for another possible confrontation.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

