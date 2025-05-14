What is Beyond the Lens: Katherine Kelly Lang? Everything you need to know about The Bold and the Beautiful star’s new project

The Bold and the Beautiful's iconic actor, Katherine Kelly Lang, is releasing a short film that brings out a new and more edgy side of her. The actress broke the news about her upcoming short film on her Instagram. She posted a teaser for it on May 6, 2025, and she captioned the post with:

"Beyond the Lens: Katherine Kelly Lang. A short fashion film—coming soon."

The Bold and the Beautiful stands as one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in American television. Debuting on March 23, 1987, it was developed by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell as a companion show to The Young and the Restless. Set against the backdrop of the glamorous Los Angeles fashion scene, the series chronicles the lives, loves, rivalries, and scandals of the Forrester family and their fashion dynasty, captivating audiences for decades through dramatic twists and timeless narratives.

Here's what we know about The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang and her new project

Katherine Kelly Lang is an American actress who was born on July 25, 1961, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of Keith R. Wegeman and Judy Lang; Keith, her father, was an Olympic ski jumper, and Judy was a famous American actress. She is also the granddaughter of Charles Lang, an Academy Award-winning cinematographer. She was born and raised in Hollywood, she attended Beverly Hills High School.

Though the actress initially planned to become a Jockey or follow in the footsteps of her father and train for the Olympics. However, she did attend a few acting classes in high school, which later led to her becoming a star. The actress bagged her first role in 1979 in Skatetown U.S.A. Before stepping into her iconic character as Brook Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, she appeared on its sister show, The Young and the Restless, playing a minor character of Gretchen.

She has been a part of several other projects like Happy Days, The Last Precinct, Venice the series, The Christmas Dance, and many more. Recently, the actress revealed that she is releasing a short fashion film, titled Beyond the Lens: Katherine Kelly Lang. The short film is directed by Matteo Poddie, and Alessio Filippelli is the executive producer.

In the teaser, she speaks

"When you are in front of the camera, you're not just a body — you are energies, you are your story"

Here's a glance at the character of Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful

Katherine Kelly Lang introduced the character of Brooke Logan on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful in 1987. Brooke is a complex character who has been through a lot of challenges in her personal as well as her professional life. She is the daughter of Stephan Logan and Beth Henderson; she also has three siblings, Katie, Donna, and Stephan Jr.

On the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, her romantic life has been full of rollercoasters, especially her relationship with the Forrester brothers. The character also got married a couple of times to her different love interests like Eric Forrester, Ridge Forrester, Bill Spencer Jr., Nick Marone, and a few more. However, currently, she is trying to rekindle her relationship with Ridge Forrester, which is supported by Eric Forrester.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

