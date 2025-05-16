  • home icon
  "I want her gone" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans clash over Luna's future as villainous storyline divides viewers

"I want her gone" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans clash over Luna’s future as villainous storyline divides viewers

By Aranya Dhar
Modified May 16, 2025 08:52 GMT
Lisa Yamada portrays Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Instagram/@lisayamada)
Lisa Yamada portrays Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Instagram/@lisayamada)

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on May 13, 2025, Luna tried to explain her position to Steffy. She said she visited her house, attempting to meet her biological father, Finn. However, Steffy seemed adamant. She asked Luna to leave, saying she wanted nothing to do with her. She even accused Luna of trying to ruin her family.

Viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful expressed their opinions on Luna's character arc. While several fans stated that they wanted Luna to stay, others criticized her, saying they wanted her gone due to her villainous storyline.

One fan, going by the name Tammy Mackenzie, commented on Facebook:

"I want her gone because there's no fixing her."
A post made by a fan, saying she wanted Luna gone (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)
A post made by a fan, saying she wanted Luna gone (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Tammy responded to a post made by Peggy Wynne. Peggy posted on a Facebook group, The Bold and the Beautiful, on May 15, 2025, discussing Luna's character. Peggy wrote:

"Some fans are saying that Luna is leaving B&B for bigger and better things. I don't think so. She makes a great villain. Some fans hate the character she plays and wanteher gone. I want her to stay. How about you?"
A Facebook post about Luna (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)
A Facebook post about Luna (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the thread. While some netizens shared that they wanted Luna to have a stable relationship with her father, others urged the showrunners to get rid of Luna's character.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)
More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many viewers continued the conversation and clashed over Luna's future on the CBS soap opera. One viewer pointed out that Luna should stay, as she would be a great villain. On the other hand, another fan said Luna seemed like a lunatic who was obsessed with her dad.

Fans clash over Luna&#039;s future on the show (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)
Fans clash over Luna's future on the show (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

As seen in the recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna met Steffy at the cliff house and told her that she went to her house to meet her biological father, Finn. Steffy asked Luna to leave, saying she wanted nothing to do with her.

In the May 13 episode, Steffy blamed Luna for trying to ruin their family. Although Luna attempted to defend herself, she realized that Steffy misunderstood her. Luna finally decided to leave the scene.

Later, Luna ventured out to meet Sheila, her grandmother. She narrated her experience of meeting Steffy and Finn. She explained to Sheila that she tried her best to establish a stable relationship with Finn. However, she added that Steffy tried hard to dissuade Finn and asked her to leave their house.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on May 15, 2025, Liam spent some time with Hope. Liam promised to always be by Hope and Beth’s side, even after he was gone. Hope remained positive that they would find a solution.

However, Liam had already given up. As they talked about their past memories, Liam's health worsened, and he nearly collapsed.

Later, Finn assured Steffy that she did the right thing. As they discussed Liam's uncertain fate, Steffy started crying in Finn's arms. Taylor entered the scene and saw Steffy crying. Although they tried to give an excuse, Taylor got suspicious, and Steffy told her the truth about Liam’s inoperable brain tumor.

After learning that Liam was dying, Taylor found it difficult to accept the truth. She assured Steffy that she did the right thing by informing Hope about Liam's health condition. She noted that Liam at least had his loved ones around for support.

Viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful can catch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Aranya Dhar

Aranya Dhar

Twitter icon

Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.

He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.

In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap.

Edited by DEEPALI
