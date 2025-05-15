"October’s son" — The Bold and the Beautiful star Crew Morrow honors his Mom with a heartfelt tattoo surprise

Crew Morrow, who plays Will Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, got a new tattoo to honor his mother for Mother's Day. The actor posted the picture on Instagram on May 12, 2025. In the caption, he stated:

"I have a bad habit of gifting my ma terrible presents. Sometimes it’s a new motorcycle. Other times a fresh tattoo. That was the case this time when I came home with her name on my chest."

It was revealed that Crew Morrow, instead of writing his mother's name, wrote "October's son" to mark the month of his mother's birthday. Morrow added:

"Love u momma. Proud to be your son."

One of his castmates, Don Diamont, known for playing his father, Bill Spencer, Jr., on The Bold and the Beautiful, commented on the post, jokingly saying he deserved a place on Morrow’s skin as well. Don wrote:

"And when you do mine, you can just put DD FOREVER!"

"Don’t tempt me," Morrow replied to Don's comment.

Morrow's fans regarded the surprise for his mother as one of the sweetest gestures.

What role does Crew Morrow play on The Bold and the Beautiful?

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Crew Morrow played the role of Will Spencer on the CBS soap opera. Will was introduced as the son of Bill Spencer Jr. and his ex-wife Katie Logan. It was revealed that Will had paternal half-brothers, Liam Spencer and Wyatt Spencer.

Will's character returned to Los Angeles in 2024 after a long time to meet his family. After arriving in town, he learned that his father, Bill, had left his mother, Katie, for another woman named Poppy. He discovered that he had a half-sister, Luna, from Bill's past relationship with Poppy. However, it later turned out to be false.

When Will went to meet his father, he was left angry and disgusted after finding Bill in bed with Poppy. He felt bad for his mother, Katie, as Bill had left her alone at the Spencer mansion. He decided to cheer up his mother, surprising her with some flowers. Katie was overjoyed to see her son. She greeted him, and they started talking about his travels.

Later, Will met his half-brother, Liam, and the two discussed their lives. As they engaged in a conversation, Will expressed his doubts, saying he was suspicious of Poppy, the new person in town. He suspected Poppy because it was revealed that Luna was not his half-sister, but the biological daughter of John Finnegan.

More about Crew Morrow's life and career as the actor honors his mother with a tattoo surprise

Crew Morrow was born on May 27, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. Daytime fans recognized the actor for his performance as Will Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Apart from playing Will on the CBS soap opera, Crew Morrow appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. Morrow's fans could catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Healing Towers, 24 Hours to D-Day, and Continental Split.

Besides awaiting the roles Crew Morrow plays in the future, his fans are eager to find out what happens next to his character, Will Spencer, in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episode of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

