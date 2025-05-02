Who plays Will Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

The Bold and the Beautiful's Will Spencer has been portrayed by actor Crew Morrow since 2024. The character was introduced in the year 2012, portrayed by twins Caelan and Declan Warden. Will is the son of Katie Logan with her ex-husband Bill Spencer Jr. Over the years, several actors have taken on the role of Will Spencer.

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the United States. Created by William Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for the CBS Network, the soap opera revolves around powerful families such as the Forresters, Logans, Spencers, and a few more.

Actors who portrayed Will Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful

Over the years, several actors have portrayed Will Spencer on the daytime soap opera. Introduced in 2012 as the son of Katie Logan and Bill Spencer Jr., the role was initially played by twins Caelan and Declan Warden from 2012 to 2013. Zane Alexander Achor then took over the role from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, Finnegan George took over the role from 2018 to 2020.

In 2024, the character was reintroduced as a young adult, portrayed by actor Crew Morrow.

More about Crew Morrow, the actor from The Bold and the Beautiful

Crew Morrow is an American actor born on May 27, 2005, in Los Angeles, USA. In addition to portraying Will Spencer on the daytime soap opera, he has been a part of projects such as Continental Split, 24 Hours to D-Day, and Healing Towers.

Crew made his first appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful in August of 2024 and is currently a recurring character on the show.

Will Spencer's storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful

Will Spencer returned to Los Angeles (where the soap opera is set) to meet his family after his travels. Upon arriving, he learns that his father, Bill, has left his mother, Katie, for another woman named Poppy. He also discovers that he has a half-sister, Luna, from Bill and Poppy's relationship in the past (which actually turned out to be false).

When Will goes to meet his father, he finds Bill with Poppy in bed, leaving him disgusted and angry. He feels bad for his mother, Katie, as Bill has left her all alone at the Spence mansion. To cheer up his mother, he surprises her with a bouquet of flowers. Katie is overjoyed to see her son, greeting him with a big smile before they sit down to talk about his travels.

Later, Will meets his brother Liam, and the two catch up on their lives. During their conversation, Will expresses his doubts and that he is suspicious of the new person in the town, Poppy. He is right to suspect this, as Luna is eventually revealed not to be his half-sister but the biological daughter of Dr. John Finnegan.

Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

