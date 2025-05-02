Who is The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont? Everything to know as the actor completes 4 decades in the soap universe

The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont is an American actor who has been a part of the soap opera industry for 40 years now. The actor recently sat with TV Guide on April 30, 2025, where he talked about how grateful he is to screenwriter and television producer William Bell for bringing him to the soap opera Industry.

Currently, the actor portrays Bill Spencer Jr. on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The daytime soap opera is one of the longest-running television series in the United States. The show was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell in 1987. It is set in Los Angeles and revolves around the powerful families, like the Forrester family, the Logan family, and the Spencer family.

Here's everything to know about the interview with actor Don Diamont from The Bold and the Beautiful

Don Diamont currently plays Bill Spencer Jr., a businessman on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. A recently released issue of TV Guide features an interview with Don Diamont, in which the actor exclaims that he is thankful to William Bell, who is the creator of the daytime soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actor said he started his journey in the soap opera industry as Brad Carlton (a gardener to the Abbott Family) in 1985 on The Young and the Restless. Diamont remarked,

“I spent the first three months in those Daisy Dukes [shorts], hedge trimmers in hand."

Later, as his character progressed, he became part of several central story arcs. Diamont also expressed that he was aware that he is easily replaceable and understood the uncertainty of this industry, so he exclaimed that he took his job very seriously. Diamont's character on The Young and the Restless, Brad, was a recurring character who died in 2009 by drowning in a frozen lake to save Noah Newman's life.

However, the same year, William's son Bradley (Brad), who was a writer for The Bold and the Beautiful, wrote a character for Don for the soap opera. He wrote the role of Bill Spencer specifically for Don.

The 62-year-old actor started his career in the soap opera industry in 1985, over four decades ago. He expressed his gratitude to William Bell for casting him as Brad on The Young and the Restless, and his son, Bradley, for casting him as Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful.

An insight into the life of actor Don Diamont

The American actor and model, Don Diamont, was born on December 31, 1962, in New York, USA. The actor was on the list of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the world by People Magazine in 1990. The actor's real name is Donald Feinberg, but he chose to shorten his first name and decided to use his mother's maiden name, 'Diamont', when he entered the industry.

The actor was married to Rachel Braun from 1994 to 2002; together they have four kids: Alexander Diamont, Sasha Diamont, Lauren Diamont, and Luca Diamont. Later, the actor married Cindy Ambuehl, who is an actress and a real estate agent, and together they have two kids: Anton Diamont and Davis Diamon.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

