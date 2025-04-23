"Li raised him so she's his mom" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans shut down Sheila's claim on Finn

In the April 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Li visited Finn and sensed he was troubled, likely because of Luna. She reminded him of Luna’s mistakes and Poppy’s lies, saying Luna didn’t deserve to be in his life after almost killing Steffy. Though upset, Finn agreed.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sheila tried to comfort Luna and promised to help her reconnect with Finn. When Sheila brought Luna up to Finn, he rejected the idea of accepting her as his daughter, saying her past couldn’t be ignored. He added that blood and family didn’t matter to him, leaving Sheila stunned.

While addressing the current ongoings in the show, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Finn and Sheila's conversation. While some fans noted that Sheila had no authority to act like Finn's mother and give him advice, many viewers claimed the opposite. A user named Ronnie Crawford posted on Facebook on April 18, 2025, stating that Li is Finn's adoptive mother, while Sheila is his blood mother.

Ad

Trending

Ronnie stated:

"Shelia is Finn's mother. Li is his step/adopted mom. Li only got the chance to raise him because Finn's dad lied to Shelia and she believed him and gave her son to him. Jack stole Finn and raised him with Li. Shelia is his mother period, not no one else. I don't care who raised him."

Ad

One fan, going by the name Lisa Osborne, responded to Ronnie's post, saying that Li should be regarded as Finn's mother since she raised him. Lisa wrote:

"Finn considers Li his mom and Sheila his bio mom and there's nothing wrong with that. Li raised him so she's his mom."

A post made by a fan, saying that Li is Finn's mother (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Li being Finn's mother. While a netizen insisted that Li is Finn's mother despite where he came from, another fan pointed out that Sheila gave up her parenting rights to Jack.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many viewers continued the conversation and debated about Finn's equation with his adoptive mother, Li, and his blood mother, Sheila. One viewer commented that Jack did not steal Finn, as Sheila gave her son to him herself. On the other hand, another fan argued that Li is Finn's legal mother as she adopted him officially.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about Finn, Li, and Sheila (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on April 22, 2025, Brooke became happy to see Eric at Forrester Creations. When he demanded to know how she felt about Ridge, she informed Eric about her feelings for Ridge.

Ad

Ridge arrived at the scene, seeking Eric's help in planning the big fashion show. He quickly noticed that Eric was up to something. He was surprised when he realized that Eric was looking at an old photograph of Brooke's wedding with him.

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn told Steffy about Liam’s serious health condition. He hesitantly revealed that the doctors had diagnosed Liam with an inoperable brain tumor.

Steffy struggled to digest the shocking news. She found it quite difficult to accept the fact that Liam was dying. The news left her devastated as she had just seen Liam dancing with Kelly, his daughter. When Finn stated there was no cure for his condition, Steffy got extremely upset.

Ad

Ad

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn said that Liam had to immediately return to the hospital. Steffy decided to deliver the heartbreaking news to Liam. She thought she needed to inform Liam since they shared a child.

When Liam left Kelly’s bedroom, he noticed that Steffy and Finn had a serious expression on their faces. He figured out that something was wrong. Lastly, Steffy informed Liam about his health condition, and he learned that he was dying.

Ad

Also Read: What is The Bold and the Beautiful fame Scott Clifton's net worth? Everything you need to know

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More