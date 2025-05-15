The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 15, 2025): Liam and Hope reconnect while Carter overhears them talking

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired in 1987 and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, and drama. The Bold and the Beautiful centers on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families.

In the May 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at Brooke Logan's apartment, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer spent time with each other lamenting about Liam's inoperable brain tumor, Taylor Hayes found out about Liam's medical condition from Steffy Forrester and John "Finn" Finnegan, while Daphne Rose tried to manipulate Carter Walton.

Everything that happened on the May 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the May 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer spent time together at Brooke Logan's apartment, where Liam assured Hope that even if he died, his love would be there always for both Hope and their young daughter, Beth. Hope seemed to be extremely heartbroken about the fact that Beth's father would not be there to watch her grow up to become a beautiful young woman.

However, Liam tried his best to uplift Hope's spirits and hugged her. During their conversation, Liam got a sharp sting of pain behind his eyes, which startled and shocked Hope. Liam continued to get dizzy spells and sharp shooting pains in his forehead, and Hope brought him some water and offered to take him to the hospital to get him admitted in the emergency ward.

Liam refused to go to the hospital, saying that since he already knew that he was dying, he had no energy left to try to keep on spending his last few days in a hospital room and instead wanted to spend them with his loved ones. He said that he wanted to stay with Hope and discuss all the good times that they had shared together over the years.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester and Finn spent time discussing whether Steffy had made the right decision in revealing the details about Liam's condition to Hope without asking for his consent. Finn supported her decision and said that Hope deserved to know sooner or later, especially since she was the mother of Liam's young daughter.

Taylor Hayes walked in on the two of them discussing details about Liam and was able to see that something was grossly wrong. She questioned both of them about what happened and eventually learns about Liam's condition from Steffy. Afterwards, she struggled to come to terms with the fact that he was terminally ill.

Finn shared with Taylor how supportive and strong Steffy had been through the entire ordeal and had single-handedly helped to get Liam Spencer to the hospital. Taylor teared up at the thought of Beth and Kelly having to grow up with a father figure in their lives and embraced Steffy.

At Forrester Creations, Daphne Rose ended up meeting Carter Walton and snarkily commented on the fact that he seemed to be lost in deep thought regarding Hope Logan, his former partner. Carter went over to Brooke's apartment and overheard Hope telling Liam that she wanted to spend her future with him and seemed to be devastated.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

