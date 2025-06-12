I absolutely hate how The Bold and the Beautiful stripped Brooke of everything—until he walked back into her life

I have followed Brooke Logan through every love affair, every heartbreak, and every expected return on The Bold and the Beautiful, but this time the writers may have taken it too far. It's becoming increasingly difficult to continue watching a character you've loved for years be torn down, piece by piece.

When I say I hated watching The Bold and the Beautiful strip her of everything, I don't mean it lightly. She lost her partner, her family, and her confidence until someone finally came back to remind her, and us, of who Brooke Logan is.

For several months now, Brooke has seemed to be hanging by an emotional thread. Losing Ridge was bad enough, but watching him settle back with Taylor, embracing an enlightened persona, felt especially disheartening.

Here's the deal: I understand Brooke can be erratic, flawed, and quick to fall in love. However, she has never deserved to be treated like a little kid who just needed time to grow up.

Then, just when I thought things couldn't get more difficult, the writers had Hope, her daughter, move out with Beth, leaving Brooke alone in that huge house that was once filled with so much life and energy.

Yes, Brooke is notorious for her complicated romantic history, but to have her stripped of her identity and reduced to a fragile, abandoned shell of herself felt cruel. This is not the Brooke who once ran companies and fought for love on her terms; this is a woman suddenly defined by all the people in her life who had left her.

First Ridge, then Hope and Beth, even her fire, that recognizable Brooke fiery spirit, was out. As a long-time The Bold and the Beautiful fan, it was sad to see.

Disclaimer: This article contains personal opinions from the author.

The return that changed everything on The Bold and the Beautiful

But just when I was about to give up, The Bold and the Beautiful brought back Nick Marone. It's been years since Jack Wagner has been on television, but as soon as I heard about his return, I knew things were about to change.

Brooke needed someone who could look at her and not see a broken woman. Someone who could show her, and maybe Ridge too, what it truly means to love her without conditions.

Nick couldn't have returned at a better moment. Their past certainly is not perfect, but it is real. Their history had some depth to it. He didn't just see Brooke as Ridge's castoff.

Although they didn't successfully make their marriage work, the love they shared was genuine. I am not trying to say that they need to jump back right into a romance (but I wouldn't complain!), but having him back in her orbit gives Brooke something she has been missing: a story that is about her, not about the man who is not going to be with her.

What makes the twist so satisfying is that it seems so effortless. Nick comes with a complicated baggage of his own and is no stranger to loss, mistakes, or family tension.

He is not an old boyfriend showing up for sentimental reasons, but someone who could challenge, support, and even pull Brooke back from the emotional ledge. Already, the storm clouds begin to dissipate, and for once, Brooke is not begging anyone to come back home.

She is not chasing Ridge or trying to fix Hope's issues. She is just vulnerable, open, and letting whatever happens next unfold. That is the Brooke I have missed, and I hope they let her stand on her own once again.

If one thing is for certain over the years, it is that Brooke Logan does not stay down for long. Now that Nick has returned to her life, she might have someone to help her climb back on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

