5 things you didn’t know about The Bold and the Beautiful fame Murielle Hilaire

Murielle Hilaire created a storm on The Bold and the Beautiful when her character, Daphne Rose, came between Carter and Hope, just when the lovers were going through a trust issue. Positioned as a friend of the powerful company CEO, Steffy Forrester, and a persona that can entice any man, Daphne's entry into Carter's life spelt disaster for Hope's romance.

Introduced to The Bold and the Beautiful fans on January 7, 2025, Daphne Rose arrived in Forrester Creations for the sole purpose of separating Hope and Carter. Her role as the new perfumier was a facade for Steffy's underhanded scheme. While Carter's conscience tricked him into handing over the company and betraying his love, Murielle's Daphne took the opportunity to woo the lonely man.

Things are looking up for Daphne currently, as the worried Hope is looking to reunite with her former husband, Liam, to give him moments of happiness before his grim end. After overhearing Hope's claims, Carter is seeking comfort in Daphne's arms.

While her romance with the COO seems promising, The Bold and the Beautiful will continue with emotional story arcs of Hope and Steffy, interspersed with machinations of Luna and Sheila on CBS's long-running daily soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Five undisclosed facts about Murielle Hilaire

1) Murielle is bilingual with multi-cultural roots

Born in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Murielle has French roots. The talented actor is considered Franco-American. Her home island, Guadeloupe, is an overseas region under French administration. She speaks both French and English, and works on projects in both languages.

Both her parents were Creole. While her father is of West African and Scottish descent, he mother had South American Indian, European Jewish and Lebanese origins. Incidentally, her character, Daphne Rose, is a French fragrance expert on B&B.

2) Murielle started performing from a very young age

Murielle started acting early in life. At the age of 7, the B&B actor got her first break on stage, to portray Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, followed by Martine of Marlier.

Her television career started at the age of 18, playing drug-addict Cynthia Alban on the French show, Baie Des Flamboyants. Since then, she featured in many television projects before moving on to films.

3) Murielle has worked in both French and English shows and movies

Many of her well-known projects include French series, Coeur Océan, BBC's Agatha Christie miniseries, and Death in Paradise. Her English projects also include There's Something In The Trunk and her 2023 movie, The Ritual Killer.

In The Ritual Killer, she worked with Hollywood legends such as Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser. She played the character of Detective Kersch. The Bold and the Beautiful is her first English soap opera.

4) Hilaire is a dancer and a martial arts specialist

Skilled in martial arts, Murielle learnt Karate in her childhood. Later, she learnt and practised Muay Thai, a combat sport that emphasizes sweeps and stand-up striking. As an expert, Murielle is good at clinching techniques.

Hilaire trained in the ballet dance form for ten years. In her twenties, she travelled between Paris and New York for dance recitals. Besides dancing, she also worked as a model in the two cities during this time.

5) Hilaire trained her acting skills under Jack Waltzer

Hilaire started training under American acting coach Jack Waltzer at the age of 19. Waltzer is known for combining the Meisner repetition method with Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg's craft. This is what helped her seize the challenging roles in various French and English shows.

Although living with her daughter in LA's Santa Monica mountains, and working on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hilaire continues to attend Waltzer's classes. Unfortunately, the actor's Instagram account has been deactivated, and fans cannot look at any posts.

While Murielle Hilaire's character may be positioned as an opportunist on The Bold and the Beautiful, she manages to catch the essence of the role. Stay tuned to CBS every weekday as Daphne changes Carter, her hurt friend, into a lover.

