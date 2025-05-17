The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 19 to May 23, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in 1987 and currently airs on the CBS Network. The show was created by Lee and William Bell and is set in Los Angeles. The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on the lives of the Carter, Spencer, Forrester, and Logan families and revolves around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, drama, scandals, and romantic relationships.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from May 19, 2025, to May 23, 2025, reveal that things will be exciting in Los Angeles. Steffy Forrester will make some waves with Hope Logan, Hope will struggle with her former relationship with Carter Walton, and Carter will have a tough time.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from May 19, 2025, to May 23, 2025

1) Steffy Forrester tries to make amends with Hope Logan

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan will have an important conversation with Steffy Forrester. Liam Spencer will confide in Finn that one of his biggest wishes was for Steffy and Hope to be able to reunite. He will share with Finn that, since he had no idea how long he would live, he would ask Finn to take on this monumental task.

Finn will share the details of his conversation with Liam with Steffy Forrester. He will stress how badly Liam wants this, and spoilers reveal that Steffy will visit Hope Logan. Steffy will try to make up with Hope Logan and might also offer her a position back at Forrester Creations.

Hope Logan will apologize to Steffy for the part she had in planning the coup against the Forresters, along with Carter Walton. In the coming episode, the two women will have a good time with each other, and Liam Spencer will be extremely happy.

2) Carter Walton and Daphne Rose get intimate together

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter Walton will be extremely unhappy after overhearing Hope Logan and Liam Spencer embracing each other and declaring that they want to have a future together. After struggling to cope with the news, he will meet Daphne Rose.

Since Daphne had been trying to get Carter into a relationship with her for a long time, he will finally budge and spend time intimately with her. Spoilers reveal that the two of them will undress.

3) Hope Logan faces disappointment

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer will continue telling Hope Logan that she has a bright future ahead with Carter Walton. He will try to push her toward him and ask her to reconsider her decision to break up with him.

Spoilers reveal that Hope Logan will follow through on Liam's advice to her and might go over to meet Carter. However, she will see Carter and Daphne together, spending time intimately with each other, and get discouraged. Hope might end up back with Liam and share a few kisses with him as well.

Fans can watch the show on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

