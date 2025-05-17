The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from May 19 to 23, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful brings some surprising moments. In a shocking twist, Hope and Steffy finally end their long-running feud and make peace, which leaves everyone in disbelief. Meanwhile, Brooke and Taylor go head-to-head once again, this time over fashion, Ridge, and everything else between them.

As secrets are revealed, Ridge gets advice from both Katie and someone from his past. At the same time, the younger Forrester team takes a chance and shares bold new ideas. A surprise couple gets back together, which brings joy, but not everyone will be happy.

Previously on the show, Liam told Hope she should try again with Carter, while Daphne supported a heartbroken Carter at his place. Brooke warned Daphne not to get in the way, and Steffy felt torn about keeping Liam’s illness a secret. Hope was left struggling with big decisions about love and forgiveness.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 19 to 23, 2025

Monday, May 19: Peace offering

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne sees a chance to get closer to Carter and shows him how much she cares. In a big surprise, Steffy and Hope finally stop fighting after a long conversation about life, love, and change. Their families are shocked by the sudden peace, but could this be the start of something better?

Tuesday, May 20: Revelations and ripples

Hope shares surprising news with Carter, leaving him unsure about what to do next. At the same time, Ridge notices how Steffy is acting differently toward Hope. He starts to wonder if things are really changing in the family and whether he should rethink his own choices.

Wednesday, May 21: Shattered and reunited

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam gets upsetting news from Grace, which hits him hard and leaves him emotional. But not all is sad, as a couple that was once torn apart finally finds their way back to each other in a touching reunion. Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Will, Electra, and Zende share an exciting fashion idea with Daphne, and she’s interested.

Thursday, May 22: Old wounds, new words

Brooke and Taylor argue again, this time about the fashion show and their long, messy past with Ridge. As things heat up between the two, Katie steps in and gives Ridge some honest advice about love, loyalty, and moving forward. But will Ridge actually take her words to heart?

Friday, May 23: Turning points

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, something unexpected happens that makes Brooke take a hard look at her life. It helps her see things more clearly and realize what’s really important. Meanwhile, the couple who reunited earlier in the week enjoy their time together, feeling hopeful about the future, but only if they can stay strong.

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful is full of emotional turns, surprise team-ups, and a romantic reunion that might change everything. With Hope and Steffy finally getting along and Brooke and Taylor back at odds, there are plenty of twists ahead.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

