The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (May 12 to 16, 2025): Liam breaks down in Hope's arms, while Steffy kicks Luna out

In the previous week of the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, a series of dramatic moments unraveled in the show's storyline, leading to terrifying turns and twists. Liam and Hope engaged in a heartfelt conversation about his brain tumor. Liam broke down in Hope's arms, thinking he would not be there to see Beth and Kelly grow up.

Ad

Meanwhile, Luna tried to explain her position to Steffy. She said he just wanted to meet her biological father, Finn. However, Steffy blamed her for ruining their family and said she wanted nothing to do with her. Luna attempted to defend herself, but realized that Steffy misunderstood her. Luna finally left when Steffy asked her to leave the house.

Later, Bill Spencer apologized to his son, Liam, explaining that he felt guilty about their heated argument just before Liam's fall. Liam seemed to understand and reassured his father that everything was fine between them. As their conversation continued, they expressed how much they valued and loved one another.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update for episodes aired from May 12 to 16, 2025

Bill apologized to Liam

Liam met Bill Spencer over a meal. Bill apologized to his son, Liam, saying he felt guilty about their heated argument just before Liam's fall. He told Liam that life was too short to waste more time arguing. During the May 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, he made it clear that he wanted to make up to his son.

Ad

Liam appeared to be on the same page as his father. He assured Bill that everything was alright between them. As they continued their conversation, Liam said everything he was now was all because of his father, Bill's, efforts. They expressed their feelings to each other, saying how much they loved and valued one another.

Steffy asked Luna to leave the house

Ad

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode, released on May 13, 2025, Luna tried to explain her position to Steffy. She told Steffy that she wanted to meet Finn, her biological father. However, Steffy seemed adamant and repeatedly asked Luna to leave the house.

Steffy blamed Luna and accused her of ruining her family. She noted that she wanted nothing to do with Luna. Although Luna tried to defend herself, she realized that Steffy misunderstood her. She finally left the cliff house when Steffy kept asking her to leave.

Ad

Later, Luna met her grandmother, Sheila, and narrated her experience of meeting Steffy and Finn. She explained to Sheila that she tried to establish a stable relationship with her father, Finn. However, Luna added that Steffy attempted to manipulate him and made sure Luna left the cliff house as soon as possible.

Liam broke down in Hope's arms

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on May 14, 2025, Liam and Hope shared a heartfelt conversation, where the former opened up about his inoperable brain tumor. Hope was devastated and shaken when Liam shared the news that he was going to die.

Ad

In the meantime, Liam told Hope how Steffy rushed him to he hospital after he collapsed. Hope and Steffy said they were grateful to have someone like Liam in their lives. Liam explained that the worst part about his illness was that he would not be able to be there to see Beth and Kelly grow up.

As they continued their conversation, Liam broke down in Hope's arms. He promised Hope that he would try his best to spend his last days meaningfully with friends and family members who cared for him. He made it clear that he did not want anybody to pity him. He said he wanted everyone to know how grateful he was to be a part of their lives.

Ad

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

In the May 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne met Carter and said he seemed lost in the thoughts of his former partner, Hope. Carter said he visited Brooke's house and overheard Hope telling Liam that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him. Carter appeared shocked and devastated after listening to Hope's comments.

During the May 16, 2025, episode, Daphne attempted to make a bold move after realizing how hurt Carter was because of Hope. She told Carter that she did not like seeing him in pain. She reminded him that she had warned him about Hope. When Daphne used the opportunity to get closer to Carter, instead og pushing her away, he appreciated her support.

Ad

Also Read: "I want her gone" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans clash over Luna's future as villainous storyline divides viewers

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More