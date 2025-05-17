The Bold and the Beautiful preview sees Hope and Steffy call a truce, Brooke and Taylor clash and a couple reunite

The heat is set to be on in The Bold and the Beautiful episodes from May 19-23, as important relationships change and old-time rivalries begin. The weekly preview shows that Hope and Steffy will surprise everyone by calling a ceasefire and creating a dramatic change at Forrester Creations.

Liam, dreading the news about his status, will continue to try and manipulate those he loves, and Carter finds himself caught in a love tug-of-war. Brooke and Taylor will once again engage in a conflict, but this time it will be over Ridge and the fashion show.

In the background, however, a couple who already broke up in the past will get back together, and it will not be an easy reunion. Ridge will be confused by sudden changes in the women in his life, and Katie will bring some much-needed wisdom.

As secrets are exposed and loyalties are shifted, some will attempt to make bold moves, while others will suffer emotional repercussions. The week promises a mix of reconciliations, romantic surprises, and explosive confrontations on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope and Steffy make up at last on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester will shock everyone when they officially declare a truce. Finding out about Liam's health report and how much he wants them to be in peace, Steffy will consider the bigger picture.

Being nudged by Finn and realizing how short life can be, she will make an offer to come back to Forrester Creations to Hope. Hope will accept, and the two women will choose to leave their hatred in the past. Their decision will surprise Ridge, who will not understand Steffy's change of heart.

Despite that, their unity will mark the beginning of a new era at the company and a significant emotional win for Liam.

Liam's plan stirs new drama into motion on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam will continue to push Hope and Steffy together, even if it is through Finn. After a discussion with Finn at the hospital, Liam will tell him how much he wants the two women to be friends.

Finn will relay the message to Steffy, which is the turning point in her change of mind to reconcile with Hope. Liam's interference will not cease, however. He will encourage Hope to consider a future with Carter, to leave her with some kind of stability.

Unfortunately, Hope's advancement toward Carter will come at the wrong moment, with her catching him in a compromising situation with Daphne. That blunder could return Hope to Liam, with all three in emotionally volatile territory.

Brooke and Taylor battle again on The Bold and the Beautiful

Though Hope and Steffy will put their past rivalry behind them, Brooke and Taylor will not be quite so eager to do the same. The two will once again disagree with each other, this time over Ridge and the upcoming fashion show.

They will quarrel about their long history of competing for the same man and about their divergent ideas for Forrester's future. Ridge will be in the middle, as usual, but receive some perception from Katie, who will provide him with good, level-headed advice on his affairs of the heart.

Brooke's week will have a surprise twist in another way when a surprise episode leads her to reconsider her life and shake off her gloominess on The Bold and the Beautiful.

A couple finds their way back on The Bold and the Beautiful

By midweek on The Bold and the Beautiful, a reunited couple will return from their time apart in an emotional moment. Although the show is keeping mum on which still-separated pair will be reunited, fans can anticipate an emotional moment that wraps up a chapter, and possibly begins anew for the hitherto apart twosome.

Spoilers point to it possibly being Carter and Hope or Liam and Hope, depending on what happens. With emotions running high, and all the boundaries breached, the reunion will be a ray of joy amid all the mayhem. By Friday, the pair will conclude a week of unexpected twists celebrating their reunion.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

