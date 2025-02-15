How old is Murielle Hilaire on The Bold and the Beautiful? Age explored

First aired on March 23, 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful is a classic American soap opera. Based on the lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families, the show balances romance, business, and betrayal in Los Angeles's high-fashion industry and was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell.

Ad

Murielle Hilaire's Daphne Rose is one of the most recent additions to the program. Born on February 23, 1989, Murielle Hilaire is 36 years old in 2025.

Daphne was first presented as a confident, enigmatic woman with a significant presence who rapidly changed the current plot as seen on The Bold and the Beautiful.

More about Murielle Hilaire’s age on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Trending

On January 7, 2025, at the age of 35, Guadeloupe-born Franco-American actress Murielle Hilaire made her on-screen debut on The Bold and the Beautiful. She portrays the powerful and enigmatic figure Daphne Rose.

Hilaire is well-known for her parts in French dramas such as Death in Paradise and Baie des Flamboyants. She also starred in The Ritual Killer, her first movie in the United States. Getting this position has given her the opportunity to show off her skills after overcoming obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ad

At Forrester Creations, Daphne Rose made an impression right away. She grabbed the perfume account for herself and debuted a new scent, "Forrester." Everyone was taken aback by this audacious maneuver, which paved the way for additional drama. Daphne's important role in the show begins with her assured arrival.

As the narrative progresses, it becomes clear that Daphne is actually working for Steffy as a mole. The continuous conflict between the Logan and Forrester families is made more intriguing by this.

Ad

As she completes her task, Daphne's nuanced personality should heighten the tension and suspense. It is anticipated that she will play a significant role in the future of the show, advancing the drama and retaining fans.

Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful’s diverse cast combines younger additions with long-time favourites. Having been on television since 1987, the show kept highlighting its well-known characters while adding fresh faces to maintain the interesting plot.

Key cast members included John McCook (Eric Forrester), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester).

Annika Noelle played Hope Logan, Scott Clifton was Liam Spencer, Delon de Metz portrayed Zende Forrester Dominguez, and Tanner Novlan played Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan. Other major cast members included Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton), Heather Tom (Katie Logan), and Don Diamont (Bill Spencer Jr.).

Ad

More recent cast additions gave the show interesting narratives. Lisa Yamada played Luna, a younger character connected to the Forrester family, while Joshua Hoffman represented Ridge Forrester Jr. (RJ) on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Rebecca Budig also assumed the character of Dr. Taylor Hayes, formerly Hunter Tylo. Kimberlin Brown came back as Sheila Carter, a character with a long record of wreaking havoc in the B&L universe. The program's ensemble keeps changing to make sure The Bold and the Beautiful stays interesting and modern for its viewers.

Read More: “It’s the circle of life”—General Hospital fans compare Jason & Sasha paternity twist to Carly’s pregnancy from the past

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback