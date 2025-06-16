What role does Katherine Kelly Lang play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored 

Katherine Kelly Lang has portrayed Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful since its premiere in March 1987, making her one of only two original cast members still on the show. Initially introduced as a spirited "Valley girl" working for her family’s catering business, Brooke’s journey has evolved over the years.

In an interview with Glamour on May 8, 2025, Lang reflected on her character:

"Brooke has been bold, beautiful… and messy—in the best ways. And while she’s had her wild rides, what I love is how we’ve both learned to own our choices. Over time, I’ve stopped asking for permission and started creating space—for myself, for reinvention, for something electric. Playing Brooke taught me to be unapologetically human."

Brooke started out dating a detective, later marrying into the Forrester clan, becoming co-CEO of Forrester Creations, and even revolutionizing the company with her own fabric innovations. Over nearly four decades, she has become the emotional epicenter of the show.

Brooke Logan was first introduced in 1987 as a college junior majoring in chemistry. She worked for a catering firm that serviced the wealthy Forrester family. She soon fell in love with Ridge Forrester, and their fiery on-again, off-again affair would shape much of the soap's early years.

Despite Ridge’s engagement to Caroline Spencer, Brooke pursued him—eventually conspiring to keep him from reuniting with Caroline. After heartbreak and a miscarriage, Brooke turned to Ridge’s father, Eric Forrester. She became pregnant, married him, and gained a foothold in Forrester Creations.

Her creation of the BeLieF formula secured her a controlling stake in the company and established her as a powerful player in the fashion world. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on March 28, 2023, Lang shared her favorite storyline on the show.

"There have been so many wonderful stories to play. I loved when Brooke was a businesswoman and created the BeLieF formula and also when she created the men’s line, Taboo, with Thomas. Of course, the best was when Brooke launched the Brooke’s Bedroom lingerie line, and all of the shenanigans that came along with it," she said.

Brooke's love life has continued to be eventful, such as marriages and flings with Eric, Ridge, Thorne, Grant, Deacon Sharpe (her daughter Bridget's spouse), and Nick Marone. Over the years, she has also struggled with enemies such as Stephanie Forrester and Taylor Hayes.

In the Soap Opera Digest interview, Lang shared the most difficult storyline to play on The Bold and the Beautiful.

"The storyline that I got to play with Susan when Stephanie and Brooke became friends at the end of Stephanie’s life. Stephanie asked Brooke to be with her when she passed away. It was extremely emotional, especially after having worked together for so many years," she added.

One of Brooke's most notorious scandals involved accidentally sleeping with Hope's boyfriend, Oliver. Another saw her briefly dating several of daughter Bridget's other love interests. Amid all the drama, Brooke remains a strong presence on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The life and career of Katherine Kelly Lang

Katherine Kelly Lang, born on July 25, 1961, in Hollywood, California, is best known for her role as Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful. She made her film debut in Skatetown, U.S.A. (1979) and appeared in TV series such as The Powers of Matthew Star, Happy Days, Riptide, and Magnum, P.I.

In the interview with Glamour, Lang talked about what inspires her, stating:

"Curiosity and a passion for storytelling fuel me. Whether it’s through acting, philanthropy, or new ventures, the desire to connect, inspire, and evolve keeps me moving forward. Every day presents an opportunity to learn and grow."

In addition to her work on The Bold and the Beautiful, she has made guest appearances on its sister soap, The Young and the Restless, and participated in international versions of Dancing with the Stars. Lang also runs a fashion line and is active in endurance sports.

