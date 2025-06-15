The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 16 to June 20, 2025)

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from June 16, 2025, to June 20, 2025, reveal that things take a dramatic turn for the residents of Genoa City, Wisconsin. Victoria Newman and Cole Howard spend some much-needed time with each other and discuss details about their future.

Meanwhile, Sally Spectra continues to be worried about herself and her partner, Billy Abbott, getting caught up in the midst of Aristotle Dumas' potential ambush on Victor Newman. In addition to these developments, Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson set in motion a dangerous plan at Newman Media.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and the Restless from June 16, 2025, to June 20, 2025

1) Victoria Newman and Cole Howard spend time with each other and discuss their relationship and future

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman and Cole Howard spend some time together and have an emotional and important conversation.

Recently on the show, Cole has been through a horrible medical emergency, which has led to Victor Newman making arrangements for Cole to be admitted to one of the best hospitals in Chicago to get treated for his pneumonia. Spoilers reveal that in the coming episodes of the show, the plot focuses on whether Cole gets better with the treatment and recovers, or whether his health gets worse.

Due to the unpredictability of his health, Victoria and Cole discuss how uncertain their future may soon be, and spoilers suggest that they may end up choosing to commit to each other and their relationship and tie the knot soon.

2) Sally Spectra worries about being in Victor Newman's bad books if she accidentally gets caught up in Aristotle Dumas' ambush against him

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless reveal that Sally Spectra continues to spend her time worrying about getting caught up in the middle of whatever ambush Aristotle Dumas has planned against Victor Newman. However, her partner, Billy Abbott, is excited and hoping that the Abbotts are able to play a role in the downfall of the Newmans, especially Victor's.

Billy tries his best to reassure Sally that things will all be good eventually, but spoilers reveal that he may be in for a rude awakening once Aristotle Dumas decides to reveal his true identity to the residents of Genoa City.

3) Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson discuss going forward with a bold and dangerous plan

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, spoilers reveal that Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson spend time at Society planning on going ahead with a dangerous plan that is sure to earn Victor Newman's ire.

The two of them discuss potential ways in which they can delay the explosive news pieces on Billy Abbott ordered by Victor. Adam talks about how mad Victor is bound to be if he finds out that the smear pieces against Billy have been delayed by him, but he ultimately ends up following his own plan with Chelsea's support behind him. Spoilers suggest that Adam refrains from publishing the smear campaign articles against Billy.

Fans can watch the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network and on Paramount+.

