The Young and the Restless weekly update (June 9 to 13, 2025): Maria's upset, while Victor plots against the Abbotts

This previous week on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless was filled with ups and downs. As the people of Genoa City prepare themselves for their trip to Nice, tensions boil elsewhere. At the Crimson lights, Mariah looks upset as she remembers her past. At the same time, Holden overhears conversations that weren't meant for him to hear, and Kyle changes his plan to attend Dumas's party in France.

Set in the fictional city of Genoa, The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show debuted on March 26, 1973. The plot revolves around the complex lives of the most affluent families in Genoa, including the Newmans, the Abbotts, and a few others.

The Young and the Restless: Mariah's past haunts her, and stresses everyone

On The Young and the Restless, Mariah's recent trip did not go as planned; she returned looking stressed. Upon her return, Tessa confronted her about her past, where she revealed that she can not reveal what happened. However, when Sharon asked if she had been unfaithful, Mariah replied, "so much worse."

Sharon was dressed and chose to care for her daughter instead of attending any event. So, when Nick asked her if she would be going to Aristotle Dumas's private island party, she declined. He was unhappy but understood that she was needed here. However, when Maria learned that Sharon was not attending the exclusive event and had decided to stay back with her, she convinced her otherwise. Eventually, Sharon decided to go to France for the event.

Elsewhere, when Tessa tries to support Maria during her emotional low, she first gives up and reveals something about seeing Ian Ward, getting drunk, and blaming herself for what happened next. She was upset but quickly retracted her words and ran away from her. Maria runs into Daniel, and when asked if everything was okay, judging by her facial expression, she lashed out at him, telling him to mind his own business. This week has been stressful for Maria as she distances herself more from Tessa.

Victor's vengeful nature with the Abbotts on The Young and the Restless

As many are aware, Victor harbors a deep disdain for the Abbotts, and time and again, he has made it clear that his primary goal is to orchestrate their downfall. While at the GCAC, he meets with Audra to plot a scheme that could potentially take down Kyle. Later, he runs into Jack and Diane, where he puts on his signature arrogance. With a smug tone, he tells them it’s perfectly fine if they skip the Dumas party, after all, according to Victor, the true powerhouse of Genoa City isn’t Jack. It’s him.

Further, at the Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Victor talks to Adam and appreciates his work. However, later, when the two sit together and discuss Dumas's private party and the people who received the same. At the same time, Victor also makes a discreet note about his plans to ruin Billy Abbott. However, their conversation is interrupted by Chelsea, who wants to have a meeting.

Holden overhears conversations

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Holden is stunned after stumbling upon shocking information. While at the GCAC, he spots Audra with Victor. Initially, the two are simply discussing the invitations they've received for Dumas's party. However, things take a dark turn when Holden overhears them plotting to bring down Kyle. Later, he confronts Audra about her betrayal, but she coldly tells him to mind his own business. On the other hand, he overhears a conversation between Lily and Damian, as Damian expresses his concerns about Holden's new position at the Winters.

What else happened on The Young and the Restless

Apart from all this drama, Audra was happy to leave Nate behind when she left for Dumas's party. Even though he offered to accompany him, she made an excuse to let him off. At the same time, Kyle has also decided to go to Dumas's party, as he was not going initially but decided to go after he planned to expose Audra's scheme.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network and Paramount+

