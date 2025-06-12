The Young and the Restless recap (June 12, 2025): Victor shuts down Chelsea’s theory and Kyle prepares for France

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 12, 2025, the tension between Victor and Chelsea rose, as he proved that Tucker couldn’t be Aristotle Dumas, shutting down her theory. Chelsea then realized she had little power left to protect Billy.

Sharon, with Nick’s support, decided to attend the Dumas party in France, while Mariah stayed behind and struggled with her own issues. Audra also prepared for the trip, hiding her real motives from Nate.

At the Abbott mansion, Jack and Diane worried about Kyle going with Audra. Despite concerns, Kyle decided to go and secretly set a plan in motion.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Chelsea’s bluff falls flat

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea tried to make a deal with Victor that she would reveal who Dumas was if he stopped targeting Billy. She claimed it was Tucker McCall, but Victor quickly shut her down.

He revealed Tucker had been in prison for six months, proving her theory wrong. Chelsea quickly realized that her plan had failed. Victor told her to back Adam instead of protecting Billy and kept the rest of his Dumas knowledge to himself, leaving Chelsea without leverage.

Sharon makes a bold decision

At Sharon’s place on The Young and the Restless, Mariah seemed calmer than before, even though she still hadn’t told Tessa her secret. Despite feeling emotional, Mariah encouraged Sharon to go on her trip, especially after hearing that Nick had invited her to the party.

With support from both Nick and Mariah, Sharon quickly packed and left for the airport with Nick. After they left, Mariah looked at a photo of herself, Tessa, and Aria, clearly feeling the weight of her emotions and the problems she hadn’t dealt with yet.

Audra hides her tracks

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Audra told Nate she had been invited to the Dumas party. When he offered to go with her, she made several excuses to turn him down, making it clear that she didn’t want him involved in whatever she was planning in France. Nate seemed suspicious but eventually agreed to let her go alone.

Their goodbye was short and passionate, but there was tension between them. After Nate left, Audra focused on her real goal of pushing her own agenda without Nate knowing. When she got a message about her ride, she let Nate think it was a rideshare, hiding the truth that Kyle was the one texting her.

Kyle sets his plan in motion

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Kyle talked to Jack and Diane about Audra’s new perfume pitch. Jack thought Kyle should go to the Dumas event in Nice, seeing it as a good chance to expose Audra’s schemes. Diane wasn’t so sure and felt uneasy about Kyle getting involved with Audra again because of their past.

Even with Diane’s concerns, Jack trusted that Kyle could handle things. He believed Audra had pushed too far and that Kyle could turn the situation around. Kyle also checked in with Claire, who told him that Cole was doing better. Since the trip was important for Jabot, she gave him her support.

Before the episode ended, Kyle texted Audra to confirm their plan, letting her know he was on his way to France. With big moves ahead, the episode closed on a suspenseful note, building up to major drama overseas.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

