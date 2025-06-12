I firmly believe Mariah’s secret on The Young and the Restless is darker than cheating—and it could destroy everything she loves

Mariah Copeland of The Young and the Restless is holding a distressing secret that threatens to destroy her family, life and mental peace. Played by Camryn Grimes, Mariah has gone through many ups and downs in her life since birth. Her life reached a peaceful turn after she made peace with her mother, settled into a marriage with Tessa Porter, and started a family with baby Aria.

As a longtime The Young and the Restless viewer, I have seen Mariah's character development after she shook off cult-leader-cum-criminal, Ian's control over her and moved on. As such, her current disturbed mental state is both sad and concerning, hinting at an enormous and dark secret.

Meanwhile, the other story arcs on The Young and the Restless involve the mystery around Aristotle Dumas and Phyllis's struggle to find a purpose. While Victor continued to pick on the Abbott family, he opened multiple channels for attack. On one hand, he channelised Audra to target Kyle. On the other hand, he pushed Adam to take down Billy's company.

Elsewhere, Nikki's birthday celebration provided a brief respite from the constant battles on the long-running CBS daily soap. However, the friction between Victor and Michael was evident at the party. More drama is expected to unravel as many of the Genoa City residents are expected to travel to Europe to attend a gathering hosted by the elusive Dumas.

The Young and the Restless: What is up with Mariah currently?

Recently, Mariah was left shaken when Ian Ward returned to Genoa City. Trying to get to her, the criminal tricked and drugged Tessa. While Mariah saved her spouse, she and Tessa had a round of arguments about him. The criminal also collaborated with Jordan to kill Heather and manipulate Sharon.

Presumed dead, Ian is out of her life, letting the family move on. As such, Mariah encouraged her mother to take a trip to London to clear her mind while she takes care of the company. After returning from London, Sharon was the first to notice something was wrong with her daughter.

Besides a hint that something occurred when she was on a business trip, Mariah refused to divulge anything to her mother. When Sharon encouraged her to share her troubles with Tessa, she baulked at the idea. She insinuated that any word about this would destroy her marriage.

Meanwhile, Tessa also noticed Mariah's withdrawn behavior. On Friday's episode, dated June 6, 2025, Tessa met Mariah in the park. When the former questioned Mariah's disturbed state, the latter started to discuss her mental condition after Ian's recent return.

Mariah spoke about drinking at the hotel's bar to drown her fears. Although she remembered meeting an elderly man, she did not share that intel with Tessa. Her flashback also showed the elderly person proffering his hand and wanting to be a friend to the drunk Mariah.

This memory scared Mariah again, and The Young and the Restless fans saw her flee the spot. Later, when Tessa caught up with her at Crimson Lights, Mariah lashed out at her for not giving her space.

The Young and the Restless: Mariah's behavior hints at a sinister incident

Most of The Young and the Restless fans assumed that Mariah cheated on Tessa and was guilty about it. However, when Sharon asked whether she had a one-night stand, Mariah denied any such thing. Moreover, her horror about whatever transpired at her hotel hints at something bigger and more alarming than a one-night intimacy.

Her flashbacks, the creepy elderly person in her memory and her response to her secret point towards some form of crime. And that indirectly involves the biggest influence in her life, Ian Ward. The elderly man likely offered cult leader-like advice, reminding her of Ian. Alternatively, he may have pushed Mariah into a situation that gave her a feeling of deja vu.

Since Mariah was drunk at the time, she may have mistaken the person to be Ian or misinterpreted the situation and reacted with violence. She may have killed the person in her intoxicated state and fled. If she opens up now, it would jeopardize her marriage and her peaceful family life. It may also make Tessa an accomplice if the latter helps her hide the truth.

The convoluted situation that Mariah currently finds herself in is painful for someone who fought years of torture and manipulation. With her past set to destroy her future, I believe Mariah is a victim once again. When her secret comes out, it will derail her life and devastate her loved ones.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless to find out the secret that is hurting Mariah and the support she receives from her loved ones when it comes out.

