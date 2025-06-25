The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 25, 2025): Ridge and Taylor get engaged while Will tries to trap Luna

On June 25, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw things take a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Will Spencer got ready to make sure that he makes Luna Nozawa fall into his trap of getting close to her and then get her to admit that she had been plotting against Steffy Forrester.

Katie Logan, Brooke Logan's sister, warned her about Ridge Forrester, Brooke's former partner, and asked her to move away from him. In addition to these developments, Ridge and Taylor Hayes got engaged to each other, and Electra watched Will with Luna and felt upset.

Everything that happened on the June 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the June 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the II Giardino, Nick Marone, Ridge Forrester's half-brother, witnessed Taylor Hayes ask Ridge to marry her. Taylor told Ridge that she wanted to cherish the family that she had built with him and wanted to celebrate their romance and their relationship.

Taylor pulled out an engagement ring and asked Ridge to put the ring on her finger, while Nick watched from nearby and made faces. Taylor told Ridge that he was her best friend and her lover, and she wanted to make him her husband. Ridge put the ring on her finger and admitted that he, too, wanted to marry her and be her husband on The Bold and the Beautiful.

At Forrester Creations, Katie Logan and Brooke Logan had a conversation with each other. Brooke shared with her sister that she hoped Ridge would never do anything rash that could affect their relationship forever, but Katie reminded her that Ridge was a man of integrity and committed to Taylor.

Brooke assuredly told Katie about how she felt that Ridge and Taylor's relationship was hollow and that the two of them would never end up together. Brooke tried to hold on to the hope that Ridge could someday come back to her, but Katie told her the hard truth that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Taylor.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, at Luna Nozawa's apartment, Luna and her grandmother Sheila Sharpe discussed Will Spencer. Sheila expressed her concern that Will texting Luna back out of the blue seemed extremely strange, but Luna insisted that he must have gotten bored after staying with Electra Forrester.

At the cliff house, Chief Baker announced to Steffy, Will, Electra, and Liam Spencer that he had been successful in getting the warrant against Luna. An officer from the police department wired up Will and also put a lipstick camera on him, which he was asked to keep in Luna's apartment.

Will took off to try to trap Luna and hugged Electra before leaving, and assured her that he would be alright and could handle Luna. Will went over to Luna's apartment, and she asked him whether or not he had broken up with Electra Forrester, and he said yes. The two of them flirted with each other, but while doing so, Will had planted the lipstick camera so that those at the cliff house could see them.

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Will's partner, Electra, watched him flirt with Luna via a laptop, and Steffy asked her whether it was too hard for her to watch.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

