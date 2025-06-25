What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 25, 2025)?

The Bold and the Beautiful delivers a mix of heartbreak, romance, and betrayal this Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Ridge finds himself torn after Taylor pops the question. She repeats her proposal and offers him a ring, hoping for a firm commitment.

Meanwhile, Nick eavesdrops on Ridge and Taylor’s conversation, rushing to break the news to an unsuspecting Brooke. Brooke is devastated by the news and is forced to rethink her future. Katie stands by as a supportive sister, offering comfort and strength as Brooke grapples with heartbreak.

Elsewhere, Will goes undercover with a wire despite warnings from Finn and Steffy. He hopes to expose Luna and fix the mess caused by Bill’s pardon. As Electra anxiously supports Will, Sheila grows suspicious of his sudden interest in Luna, setting the stage for a showdown on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on June 25, 2025

Ridge’s answer to Taylor’s proposal

On Wednesday's The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge is torn when Taylor reiterates her offer, hoping that he will accept to remarry her. While Ridge is reluctant, he does not want to crush her. He decides to accept, and Taylor gets to put the ring on and seal the engagement.

This leaves Taylor overjoyed, ready to move forward with their future together. What Ridge does not realize is that Nick is eavesdropping nearby and rushing to deliver the news. This moment might reshape the future of the Forrester family and spark new trouble for Brooke.

Nick breaks the news to Brooke

After eavesdropping on Ridge and Taylor’s conversation, Nick does not waste any time. He rushes to Forrester Creations to alert Brooke about the engagement. The news threatens to shatter the belief she has long held that Ridge is her destined one.

In the meantime, Katie supports Brooke, reminding her sister that she is resilient enough to survive any storm. Though comforted by Katie, the announcement brings a blow that will cause Brooke to rethink her future and what she feels for Ridge. Will she take this heartbreak or battle for the man whom she still loves?

Will goes undercover against Luna

Will Spencer prepares for a dangerous mission as he goes undercover with a hidden wire to expose Luna’s obsession and protect Steffy and Finn. Despite warnings from Finn and Steffy about the risks, Will is determined to make things right after the chaos caused by Bill’s pardon.

Before going in, Will shares a moment with Electra, who supports him despite her fears. Meanwhile, Sheila grows wary when Will suddenly reengages with Luna, suspecting a trap. Will’s mission could either secure evidence that puts Luna behind bars or put him directly in harm’s way.

Sheila’s growing suspicion of Will

As Will steps back into Luna's life, Sheila is quick to notice how strange it is that Will has suddenly started responding to Luna. Despite Luna’s obsession making her too distracted to spot the warning signs, Sheila grows increasingly skeptical about Will’s intentions.

Will readies a hidden camera and microphone, confident he can expose Luna’s dangerous fixation with Steffy and Finn. Sheila’s suspicion could complicate Will’s attempt to end the nightmare caused by the pardon. It could set the scene for a potential showdown between Will, Luna, and Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful.

