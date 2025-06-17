How many children does Brooke Logan have on The Bold and the Beautiful? A complete breakdown

Brooke Logan has remained a central character on The Bold and the Beautiful since the soap's debut in March 1987. Portrayed by Katherine Kelly Lang, the character has had multiple romantic relationships over the years. While some have been strategic, some affectionate, and some roundabout relationships, her romance with Ridge Forrester has been pivotal to the show's plot. Incidentally, the two have been married eight times in the storyline.

However, besides her destined lover, Ridge, Brooke was also married to Ridge's father, Eric, with whom she shares two children. She was also in a marital relationship with Bill Spencer Jr. for some time. She was also married to Nick Marone and Thorne Forrester briefly. Some of her other romantic relationships include Grant Chambers and Whip Jones.

While she had a brief romantic relationship with her former son-in-law, Deacon Sharpe, their intimacy left her pregnant with Hope Logan, a central character on The Bold and the Beautiful. In all, Brooke is the biological mother of five children. She shares two children with Eric, one with Ridge, one with Deacon, and another with Nick.

Meanwhile, the long-running CBS daily soap continues to present Brooke's relationship tussle over Ridge as the latter faces a dilemma about his romances.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke Logan's offsprings

Brooke Logan has five children from her numerous relationships on The Bold and the Beautiful. With Eric Forrester, she shares Rick and Bridget. With Deacon Sharpe, she has Hope, and with her longtime love, Ridge, she mothered RJ Forrester. While Brooke did not carry Nick Marone's baby, it was her egg that was used to impregnate Taylor Hayes when she carried Jack Marone.

Rick Forrester is Brooke's eldest child

Rick Forrester is Brooke's eldest child (Image via Instagram/@boldandbeutifulcbs)

Rick was born when Brooke turned to Eric for comfort after Ridge married Caroline. She ended up getting pregnant in the encounter, and the Forrester patriarch married her. Rick had a complicated childhood, envying Ridge as a competitor and heir of Eric's legacy.

His obsession pushed him to seduce Ridge's wife, Taylor Hayes. He also tried to manipulate his enemy's teenage daughters, Steffy and Phoebe. After many ups and downs and problems with Maya's identity, Rick married Maya.

He left The Bold and the Beautiful storyline in 2018 along with Lizzie, Maya, Zende, and Nicole. Later, Maya returned briefly to inform his family that their marriage had broken down. While Zende is back on the show, Rick is presumably in Paris currently.

Brooke's second child is Bridget Forrester

Brooke got intimate with her "destiny" when she was married to Eric. However, unwilling to cause trouble in his father's marriage, Ridge got together with Taylor. On one hand, Ridge and Taylor proceeded to get married, while on the other, Brooke discovered she was pregnant.

Sheila tampered with the paternity test results, making Ridge the father of the baby girl, and she was named Bridget Forrester to represent her presumed parents. She grew up confused about her acceptance after learning Eric was her biological father. Bridget became a doctor and moved to New York. She visits LA to meet her family occasionally.

Hope Logan has had a convoluted conception

When her son-in-law, Deacon Sharpe, comforted a dejected Brooke by having a brief affair with her, she ended up pregnant. Brooke gave birth to a baby girl delivered by Bridget. Brooke's third child was named Hope Logan.

She plays a central role in The Bold and the Beautiful storyline. Her rivalry with Steffy Forrester is an important part of the plot. Incidentally, her enemy, Steffy, is the daughter of her mother's enemy, Taylor. Currently, actor Annika Noelle plays Hope.

RJ Forrester is Brooke's son with Ridge

After returning from one of their honeymoons, Brooke and Ridge were held hostage by Sheila. She also held Nick Marone with them. Presuming Ridge to be dead, Brooke and Nick came close. Later, when baby RJ was born, he was presumed to be Nick's baby before tests confirmed him to be Ridge's son.

RJ was part of The Bold and the Beautiful storyline till quite recently, as he dated Luna Nozawa. Later, when Luna was found out to be a psychopath and a murderer, RJ's arc went missing. Last played by Joshua Hoffman, RJ has not appeared in the soap for more than eight months now.

Jack Marone was a surprise birth for all

When Taylor Hayes was married to Nick Marone, fertility issues pushed the couple to get donor eggs. Taylor carried the baby, who was born prematurely and was named Jack Hamilton Marone. Treatment for Jack's immune disorder needed Bridget to look up the donor mother, who turned out to be Brooke. Brooke's bone marrow donation saved baby Jack.

Moreover, Brooke agreed to help raise the baby, as Taylor struggled to connect with him. The child has been missing from The Bold and the Beautiful plot since 2011, when he presumably moved away with his father, Nick, who is a sailor by profession. With Nick Marone visiting LA currently, whether Jack will follow his father to town remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch all the action in Brooke's life as a past connection visits her.

