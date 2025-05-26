The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings in May 2025

May 2025 was a month of significant returns on The Bold and the Beautiful. The daily soap opera welcomed back a series of familiar recurring characters and important supporting players.

These returns were not just for the sake of nostalgia — they have already started to move current storylines forward, setting the stage for major plots heading into the summer.

Cassandra Creech has returned as the strong-willed Dr. Grace Buckingham, stepping back into a storyline that's now interwoven with Liam. Tom Arnold surprised viewers by resurfacing as the Forresters' quirky private pilot, Captain Deuce Stevens.

Delon de Metz reprised his role as designer Zende Forrester Dominguez, immediately stepping back into Forrester Creations just as a new fashion line was being pitched. Lisa Yamada continued her important arc as Luna Nozawa, while her family's situation began unraveling.

Here’s a closer look at who came back to The Bold and the Beautiful in May and how their reappearances are shaping the canvas.

Complete list of comings on The Bold and the Beautiful in May 2025

Newbies/Returns

1. Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham

Cassandra Creech returned as Dr. Grace Buckingham the week of May 19. Medical drama is back in play with Grace. She appeared on Wednesday, May 21, to deliver disappointing news to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), indicating her involvement in a developing storyline involving Liam's health or mental state.

Her presence also signals a new chapter, potentially involving her daughter, Paris Buckingham, and most likely with other characters associated with the hospital.

Creech first joined the cast in 2022 and has made sporadic appearances since. Her character is no-nonsense with a strong, overt maternal instinct. When on screen, she is commanding, and fans are confident that she has returned to do the same.

2. Tom Arnold appeared as Captain Deuce Stevens

Tom Arnold made a comedic return to the canvas in The Bold and the Beautiful universe as Captain Deuce Stevens, the Forrester family's eccentric private pilot. Arnold's Deuce appeared in scenes airing Monday, May 26, alongside Murielle Hilaire's Daphne.

Given his unique and quirky charm, Deuce is typically brought in whenever the Forresters are traveling internationally. He also appeared during high-stakes business dealings that require private air travel.

Arnold previously played the role of Deuce in July and September 2024. This reappearance of his character may suggest a reboot of international dealings, or a luxurious getaway is on the horizon.

3. Delon de Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez

Delon de Metz returned to the role of Zende Forrester Dominguez during the week of May 19. He was seen working with Will and Electra as they tried to convince Daphne to lead a new fashion line at Forrester Creations. Zende's return reestablishes him within the business side of the Forrester legacy, and also allows The Bold and the Beautiful to include its cast of younger stars.

Zende's scenes reinforce his creative position at Forrester Creations. His interactions with the newer characters suggest that The Bold and the Beautiful is setting up a broader generational story arc.

Zende's involvement—romantic, professional, or both—will likely expand as the direction of the fashion house takes shape.

4. Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa

Lisa Yamada resurfaced again as Luna Nozawa at the beginning of May, after a brief hiatus from the screen. The character's center stage in The Bold and the Beautiful's younger generation of characters has yet to change, especially with the disintegration of her relationships with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and with her complicated family.

In scenes with her on-screen father, Luna continually had to contend with emotional turmoil combined with personal metamorphosis. Yamada's abilities as an actress highlight the depth and fresh dynamic she has provided to her character, Luna.

As per a report by Deadline, Lisa Yamanda has been cast as Amber in the prequel series of Legally Blonde, titled Elle. Since no actress has been confirmed for the streaming project, fans have started speculating about her schedule on The Bold and the Beautiful. They are wondering whether this new role might affect her commitment to the soap going forward.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

