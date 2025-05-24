What to expect from Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 26, 2025)?

The Bold and the Beautiful wrapped up the week on May 23, 2025, with Brooke refusing to back down on her feelings for Ridge, despite him being committed to Taylor. Taylor assured Ridge that she trusted their relationship and wasn’t threatened by Brooke, which impressed him. Yet, when Ridge was alone, memories of both women showed he hadn’t fully made up his mind.

Meanwhile, Brooke told Hope she believed her love with Ridge wasn’t over. Hope, back together with Carter, supported her mom’s determination.

At Carter’s place, Daphne tried to fight for him, but Carter ended things and chose Hope. After Daphne said goodbye, Hope arrived, and she and Carter committed to starting over.

On Monday, May 26, Carter will follow up on that commitment with a big gesture for Hope—possibly a proposal.

Daphne, hurt and rejected, will head to the airport, with Deuce Stevens giving her a ride. It’s possible Deuce might try to change her mind.

Elsewhere, Finn will make a serious request of Liam, who is still struggling with his condition and what it means for his future.

Finn could urge him to come clean to his family, especially Steffy, who is under pressure trying to keep his secret.

What to expect from the May 26, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

In The Bold and the Beautiful, on Monday, May 26, 2025, Carter Walton will take a major step to prove his commitment to Hope Logan.

After reuniting with her and making it clear to Daphne that Hope is the woman he wants to be with, Carter will now try to make that connection permanent.

He is expected to surprise Hope with a grand gesture. That may involve a proposal or a plan to take their relationship to the next level.

Carter has already told Daphne that he sees Hope as his future, so he will likely want to show Hope just how serious he is about moving forward together.

Meanwhile, Daphne will prepare to leave Los Angeles. After Carter’s rejection, she will call it quits on her time in the city. Deuce Stevens will be the one driving her to the airport.

During that ride, Deuce might try to talk her out of giving up. He may encourage her to stay and fight for what she wants, especially since Daphne had just opened up about her feelings.

Whether she follows through with the flight or turns around will depend on how strong her resolve is. That decision could shift her entire future on the show.

At the same time, John “Finn” Finnegan will meet with Liam Spencer to discuss his condition. Finn will make a direct request. He may ask Liam to finally tell his family the truth about what’s going on.

So far, Liam has kept his health crisis under wraps, and it has placed a heavy burden on Steffy. She has had to lie for him and keep up appearances, which is starting to wear her down.

Finn will likely explain how unfair it is to keep Steffy in the middle and may push Liam to speak up.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam will still be wrestling with his treatment options. There will be talk about a risky procedure that might extend his life, but it could come with serious complications.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

If he goes forward with it, he might end up bedridden or face organ failure. If he doesn’t, his time will be even more limited.

Liam will weigh whether it’s better to try the procedure or live what time he has left outside of hospitals and machines. He will not make that decision lightly.

Each of these storylines will move forward on Monday as Carter makes his move, Daphne plans her exit, and Liam faces pressure to come clean.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

