The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Carter make a bold move, Luna clash with Electra, and Sheila play peacemaker

The week of May 26-30, 2025, is set to be one of the most explosive weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful. Expect some shocking romantic developments, explosive confrontations, and long-buried secrets coming to light—all of which have huge and lasting consequences for several characters.

The weekly preview indicates that Carter Walton will make a life-changing choice, while Luna Nozawa crosses a line that leads to a violent outcome. Meanwhile, Sheila Carter tries to keep her world from unraveling.

In other storylines, families will confront the turmoil of medical decisions and shift alliances both at home and within the company.

Carter takes a huge leap forward on The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter Walton will catch Hope Logan off guard with a huge romantic gesture, one that's more than just symbolic. He'll ask her to consider a future with him, indicating he is completely committed.

Carter has recognized a shift in their relationship since Hope returned to Forrester Creations. Carter's action will surprise Hope, who is beginning to warm up to him, but wouldn't have anticipated the scale and seriousness of his offer.

Hope won't respond in that moment, but she's not going to completely reject him either. What Hope does say will leave Carter hopeful, if not with a feeling of uncertainty.

His move will impact other characters as well, especially Daphne Rose, who has quietly developed feelings for Carter. If Hope and Carter grow closer, Daphne may decide to stop being so nice and go after what she wants, potentially leading to a rivalry.

Luna’s risky move sparks conflict on The Bold and the Beautiful

As Luna Nozawa continues to feel increasingly sidelined in her personal and professional life, she decides to act out. Disregarding Sheila’s advice to avoid relationship drama with Will Spencer, Luna sends a text to Will where she flirts with him.

Naturally, Luna's move will quickly add drama, particularly with Electra Forrester, who has her connection to Will’s orbit and is unlikely to take lightly to Luna encroaching on her territory.

The fallout will be swift and decisive. Electra will confront Luna about her intentions, and their disagreement will escalate into a physical fight, disrupting work for everyone at Forrester Creations.

This won’t simply be an argument, but a drama-for-impact brawl will unfold until everyone steps in. And while Luna may think she has the right to have acted this way, the incident will raise issues with Luna’s judgment and impulse control.

The consequences won’t just impact Luna’s reputation, but could jeopardize her legal standing and expose her for an even deeper level of secrets on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila tries to maintain the fallout on The Bold and the Beautiful

For once, Sheila Carter will not be the one wreaking havoc, she will be trying to stop it. When Luna and Electra's altercation breaks out, Sheila will step in to break it up.

Her motivation is to stop it, not so much for the sake of keeping the peace, but rather, she will be desperate to keep the situation from getting so out of hand that it brings attention to her link to Luna.

Sheila has been stealthily protecting the family's secret, even from Deacon, and if there is a public scandal involving her granddaughter, it will blow everything to smithereens.

After separating the faces, Sheila will have a heart-to-heart with Luna. She will try to convince Luna to leave town and not repeat the same mistakes Sheila may have made in her youth.

But Luna, being obstinate and fueled by angst, will not agree to what Sheila wants. Instead, she will make a bold counteroffer that surprises Sheila and leaves her with a new dilemma.

What she proposes could end up burying Sheila even deeper into her maze of deceit and manipulation than what she was hoping to leave behind.

Evolving dynamics at Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful

Aside from the personal challenges, workplace politics will also complicate the week. Steffy Forrester’s decision to support Hope, both personally and professionally, will raise the eyebrows of Ridge and Brooke.

Both Ridge and Brooke will not understand why Steffy has suddenly decided to support someone she has been in opposition to for several years. Ridge starts questioning Steffy’s true intentions, while Brooke will continue to suspect something is going on behind the scenes.

As Brooke suggests that a party for Hope may help reinforce her daughter’s fresh start, Ridge will suggest that it is not the right moment, and there are still strong feelings regarding the original situation that need to be addressed.

This argument could create an even wider wedge between Ridge and Brooke, especially as unresolved feelings and past situations reappear on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam is faced with a life-changing decision on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, Liam Spencer will continue to wrestle with his new medical diagnosis. Having previously been told his brain tumor was inoperable, Liam will soon hear about a treatment involving radiation and chemotherapy.

Grace Buckingham will give Liam the details, including the risks of organ failure and paralysis. For Liam, living in pain may be worse than doing nothing.

Steffy will press Liam to take the risk, believing he will want to fight for extra time. Finn will want to weigh in, too, asking Liam to be direct with the people who love him about his condition.

However, in either case, whatever Liam chooses will impact those around him, especially once Bill Spencer is finally brought into the fold on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

