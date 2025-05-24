The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 23, 2025): Why did Ridge say Taylor reminded him of the woman he first fell in love with?

The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on Friday, May 23, 2025, focused on Brooke’s refusal to give up on Ridge, while Ridge remained committed to Taylor. Taylor assured Ridge that she trusted their relationship, even after seeing him on the runway with Brooke. Ridge praised Taylor for her confidence but quietly recalled moments with both women.

Ridge said Taylor reminded him of the woman he first fell in love with because of how calm and confident she was about their relationship. While they were in Eric’s office, Taylor told Ridge she believed in them despite Brooke’s presence. She said she trusted him and wasn’t going to let a business-related runway walk with Brooke shake her faith.

Ridge seemed genuinely surprised by how composed she was. He said her confidence made her shine and admitted this version of her reminded him of the woman he fell for years ago. Taylor said this was finally their time and called it the best chapter of their lives.

But once Ridge was alone, he thought about both Taylor and Brooke, which showed he was still torn. He didn’t say anything out loud, but the memories made it clear that Brooke still had a place in his mind. Even though he praised Taylor and claimed to be happy with her, the episode made it obvious that Ridge hasn’t truly let go of Brooke and still feels stuck between them.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why did Brooke say she still believed in her destiny with Ridge?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Brooke said she still believed in her destiny with Ridge because she couldn't stop thinking about the memories they shared. While talking to Hope in the design office, Brooke said she regretted not reaching Ridge before he found out about her accepting the CEO job.

She felt that it could have changed everything. Hope agreed that Ridge overreacted to the news and said she supported her mother’s feelings. Brooke told Hope she wasn’t ready to give up on Ridge and still felt they were meant to be. Once Brooke was alone, she remembered their past together and spoke out loud to herself. She said she believed in Ridge and the life they could still have.

She made it clear that their history and what they once had were too strong to simply walk away from. She saw their love as something worth fighting for. The episode ended with Brooke determined to hold onto the belief that she and Ridge had unfinished business. She didn’t mention Taylor, but it was clear her focus was still on Ridge and how to win him back.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why did Carter reject Daphne and choose Hope instead?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Carter rejected Daphne and chose Hope because he said he was sure that Hope was the one he wanted to have a future with. When Daphne brought up what he overheard—Hope saying she wanted to be with Liam—Carter dismissed it as a misunderstanding.

He didn’t explain what had changed or how he interpreted the situation, but he told Daphne he believed in Hope and didn’t want to waste any more time. Daphne grew emotional and said Hope was lying to him and manipulating the situation, however, Carter disagreed.

He told Daphne she was special and kind, but said Hope was the woman he loved. Daphne tried to make him reconsider, but Carter stayed firm.

He said nothing, and no one would come between him and Hope again. Daphne saw there was no point in arguing and told Carter goodbye. After she left, Hope arrived at his place. Carter and Hope smiled, embraced, and promised they were committed to each other this time.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What did Hope reveal about her reunion with Carter?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Hope revealed that she reunited with Carter because she realized how much he meant to her after talking to a friend. She told Brooke that Carter made her happy and that she wanted to make the most of the time they had. She explained that even though she was upset when Carter gave the company back without telling her, she now understood why he did it.

She said her friend reminded her of how happy Carter once made her, and that made her realize she didn’t want to waste more time being angry. Brooke was surprised but supportive. She said Hope had come a long way and now had both her career at Forrester and Carter back in her life.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope agreed and said she wanted to cherish every moment moving forward. She almost slipped and said something that hinted at something more serious, but she quickly corrected herself, saying she only meant she wanted to enjoy life. Her words showed she was serious about her relationship with Carter and wasn’t planning to look back.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

