What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 22, 2025)?

In the May 21, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope finally told Carter the truth about Liam’s inoperable brain tumor. Carter apologized for misjudging her closeness with Liam and promised to be there for her. They ended up kissing. Meanwhile, Dr. Grace Buckingham met with Liam, Steffy, and Finn to discuss new treatment options that might give Liam a few more months.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam considered it but looked unsure about the pain it might bring. Over at Forrester Creations, Daphne was stunned to learn that Hope had been reinstated. She also found out that Carter might be getting back together with her.

On May 22, 2025 the tension will shift toward Brooke and Taylor as they go head-to-head again. Brooke will insist Ridge is still her future and won’t hold back during their argument. Taylor will accuse her of using the fashion show to make a move on someone else’s man.

Their feud will also drag Hope into the mix, as Taylor questions her return to the company. Meanwhile, Katie will pull Ridge aside and give him honest advice about love. Daphne will demand answers from Steffy about Hope’s reinstatement, still unaware of the real reason behind Carter and Hope’s renewed connection.

What to expect from the May 22, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

On May 22, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful will continue pushing tensions across several fronts. Brooke Logan will confront Taylor Hayes, and this time, she won’t hold back. Brooke will say Ridge belongs with her and not Taylor, and she will use the fashion show moment as proof that their connection hasn’t faded.

Taylor will fire back, accusing Brooke of using a public event to chase after a man who is no longer available. Brooke will stick to her belief that Ridge is her destiny and that Taylor has always been the temporary option.

Their argument will get even messier when Hope Logan becomes part of the discussion. Taylor will question why Steffy reinstated Hope at Forrester Creations, especially with Hope’s history of complicated romances involving taken men.

Brooke will defend her daughter and say that Hope has changed, especially now that she’s dealing with Liam’s illness. Taylor will bring up past incidents, and the conversation will shift into accusations about who really caused which past disasters.

Elsewhere, Katie Logan will take Ridge aside and give him relationship advice. She will try to help him see the damage caused when he keeps bouncing between Brooke and Taylor. Katie will tell him to pick one and stick with it, for everyone’s sake. Ridge will appear to listen, but his next move won’t be clear just yet.

Meanwhile, Daphne Rose will continue to feel blindsided. She will press Steffy for answers about why Hope suddenly got her job back, and why Carter seems close to her again. Daphne won’t know that Hope recently told Carter about Liam’s terminal diagnosis, and that changed everything. Steffy may avoid giving her the full picture, but Daphne won’t let it go.

There may be more tension between Daphne and Electra Forrester too. Electra has already hinted at Carter and Hope’s renewed closeness, and Daphne will not appreciate being the last to know. Zende may try to calm the situation, but Daphne will still push for real answers.

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

As Liam weighs his treatment options, fans can expect him to continue struggling with the idea of trading quality of life for more time. Finn will warn him about the potential side effects, while Grace will explain that radiation and chemo could stretch out his final months. Liam may not decide just yet, but everyone around him will start preparing for what’s ahead.

Big choices, old grudges, and growing suspicion will all move to the forefront in tomorrow’s episode.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

