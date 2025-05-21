Days of Our Lives recap (May 20, 2025): How did Gabi and Arianna reunite, and what led to Javi being fired?

The latest Days of Our Lives episode aired on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Philip was rushed to the hospital after a brutal beating; Chad learned about the attack from Leo at The Spectator; and Stephanie warned Cat to be cautious around Chad based on her own past.

Gabi reunited with Arianna after a fight with Javi that ended with her firing him. It started in the kitchen, where Gabi found Javi and jumped straight into giving him orders. Javi didn’t take it well and pushed back with frustration. JJ arrived shortly after, not to talk about EJ, but to ask about Philip’s beating.

Gabi redirected the conversation and blamed Javi for missing Arianna’s flight arrival time. Then, in the middle of their argument, Arianna walked in. Gabi screamed and hugged her, shocked to see her home. Ari said her flight had landed at two and that nobody was there.

Gabi blamed Javi again, which led to her yelling, “You’re fired.” Javi calmly said he quit and walked out. Once JJ left, Ari told Gabi she had texted about her flight changes. She said Javi had done nothing wrong and deserved an apology. Gabi promised she would apologize if he returned.

Despite the chaos, Arianna asked for a quiet birthday dinner and another hug. Gabi agreed, relieved to have her daughter home, but now aware she had fired Javi without knowing the full story. The reunion ended with a promise to focus on Arianna’s birthday and deal with the rest later.

Days of Our Lives: What warning did Stephanie give to Cat about Chad?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Stephanie told Cat to be careful getting involved with Chad. When they ran into each other at Small Bar, Stephanie noticed how Cat was looking at Chad and pulled her aside. Stephanie explained that she had once been in a similar position. She had lived with Chad and tried to build a future with him, even stepping in as a mother figure to his kids.

But Chad wasn’t emotionally available. He was still mourning his late wife, and it showed in every part of their relationship. Stephanie also mentioned Chad’s jealousy when Everett showed up in Salem. That became a turning point for her. She warned Cat that Chad had told Maggie he wasn’t ready for anything serious. Stephanie didn’t want another woman to get hurt trying to fix a man who hadn’t moved on.

Cat had already heard about Chad’s hesitations, but Stephanie’s words made it clear just how much baggage he still carried. The conversation wasn’t hostile, but it was honest. Stephanie didn’t try to trash Chad, instead, she gave Cat the kind of heads-up she wished she had gotten. It was a quiet moment of one woman trying to protect another from walking into the same emotional mess.

Days of Our Lives: How did Gabi and Arianna reunite, and what led to Javi being fired?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Gabi reunited with Arianna after a heated argument with Javi, which ended in him getting fired. The chaos started in the kitchen when Gabi caught Javi and immediately started barking orders. Javi pushed back, rolling his eyes, clearly fed up. JJ then arrived with questions about Philip’s attack, adding more tension. Gabi brushed off JJ’s questions, blaming Javi for everything, including the wrong airport pickup time.

The moment Arianna walked through the door, everything changed. Gabi screamed and hugged her daughter, overwhelmed but confused. Arianna said she landed at two, but no one was there. Gabi blamed Javi for messing up her itinerary. That triggered another round of yelling, and Gabi snapped, firing Javi.

He calmly replied that he quit and walked out. After JJ left, Ari told Gabi she had texted about her canceled flight and that Javi didn’t do anything wrong. She insisted Gabi owed him an apology. Gabi promised she’d say sorry once Javi came back. The reunion was warm despite the chaos, and Ari only asked for a quiet birthday dinner. But the damage to Javi was done, and he had to face the fallout alone while Gabi tried to reset her focus on her daughter.

Days of Our Lives: Why did Paulina reject EJ’s request, and what was his reaction?

A stll from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock and NBC)

Paulina rejected EJ’s request because she didn’t believe his intentions were genuine. EJ had asked Paulina to talk to Chanel in hopes of convincing Johnny to give him another chance. Paulina showed up at the DiMera mansion, irritated and suspicious. She reminded EJ that he once tried to get her removed as mayor and said she didn’t buy his act.

She called his apology another manipulation. EJ pushed back and said he just wanted to repair things with his son and help Chanel feel supported. He mentioned Johnny’s emotional state and how he wanted to be part of Chanel’s life too. Paulina wasn’t moved and added that Abe would be voting in favor of Xander’s bid.

In Days of Our Lives, EJ didn’t argue. He focused on Johnny and promised he wouldn’t stop trying to reconnect. He said he would die for his son if he had to. After Paulina left, Chad arrived and asked EJ if he was behind Philip’s attack. EJ denied it, and Chad believed him. EJ said he had accepted that the truth about what happened had to come out eventually and that he was ready to deal with the consequences of his past, not run from them.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

