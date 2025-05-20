What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 21, 2025)?

In the May 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope told Brooke that Steffy had rehired her at Forrester Creations, marking a major shift after their past tensions. She admitted her role in the failed takeover with Carter and showed genuine regret. Ridge walked in and seemed genuinely surprised but pleased that Hope and Steffy had reconciled.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brooke agreed with Ridge that Steffy deserved credit for bringing Hope back. At the cliff house, Liam revealed that his test results were grim. He believed time was slipping away from him and wanted to spend his last days with his daughters.

Just as the mood grew heavy, Finn received a message from Dr. Grace Buckingham suggesting new treatment possibilities. Hope also reunited with Carter and confessed she still wanted to be with him, but Carter wasn’t sure where he stood after hearing conflicting things.

Ad

Trending

In tomorrow’s episode, Liam will meet with Grace Buckingham and receive more news, but it won’t be good. Carter and Hope will share another moment, and their future could shift depending on what’s said next. Meanwhile, Zende, Electra, and Will are going to pitch a fashion line to Daphne, who may still be torn about Carter. One couple will also reunite in a way nobody saw coming.

What can be expected from the May 21 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Tomorrow’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode will pick up with Liam receiving a visit from Dr. Grace Buckingham. She will review the latest results from his neurological tests, but the news will not be what he hoped for. Grace will confirm that the experimental options they were discussing may no longer be possible due to the advanced stage of his condition.

Ad

Liam will try to stay calm in front of her, but later, he will struggle with the idea that he may not have much time left with Beth and Kelly. He will begin thinking about how to make the most of the time he has left.

Meanwhile, Carter and Hope will cross paths again. Hope will try to explain her feelings, insisting that she truly meant what she said about wanting to be with him. However, Carter will bring up the conversation he overheard where Hope seemed to say her future was with Liam.

Ad

This will create tension between them. Carter will ask her if she’s being honest now or simply confused about what she wants. Hope will hesitate before answering, which could make things worse. Their conversation will end without resolution, leaving their relationship hanging in the balance.

At Forrester Creations, Zende, Will, and Electra will prepare for their big pitch. They’ll bring Daphne into the design office to try and get her on board with a new fashion line they want her to promote. Daphne will listen, but she will be distracted.

Ad

She will still have feelings for Carter, and it’ll show. Electra will notice the shift in Daphne’s focus and later mention it to Will. Zende will try to get everyone back on track and refocus the conversation, especially since time is running out before the next showcase. Daphne’s decision about the line might depend on whether she thinks she can work at Forrester while Carter is still involved with Hope.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Elsewhere, a couple who have been distant for some time will share an unexpected moment. Ridge and Brooke will revisit their earlier conversation about Steffy’s role in bringing Hope back. Ridge will ask Brooke if she’s really okay with giving Steffy the credit.

Ad

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke will admit she is, and Ridge will be surprised by her answer. Their exchange will lead to a kiss, signaling that something between them is beginning to shift again. Whether this turns into a full reconciliation will depend on what happens next, but it will be the first sign in weeks that they might find their way back.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More