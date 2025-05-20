The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 21 to 30, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are bracing for an intense stretch on the CBS daytime drama. Episodes airing from Wednesday, May 21, through Friday, May 30, pick up right after the whirlwind of last week’s intense drama and push every story forward. Liam’s health crisis, Hope’s professional comeback, and a messy love triangle send shockwaves through the Forrester and Spencer families.

The coming weeks set the stage for key decisions that could reshape alliances. Grace Buckingham fights the clock to slow Liam’s spreading tumor, while relationships buckle under the weight of secrets.

Grace’s risky cure rocks The Bold and the Beautiful circle

Grace does not give up on her patient. Fresh scans reveal Liam’s tumor has increased faster than she feared, so she proposes an aggressive therapy.

Side effects range from severe fatigue to the possible loss of speech, yet it stands as Liam’s single chance at longer survival. Steffy and Hope back the plan, but they insist that Liam take time to weigh the cost.

While he considers it, Liam asks Grace for plain numbers. She admits the course can extend his life by months, not years, and that quality of life may fall sharply. The honesty leaves him shaken, setting up heartfelt talks with both daughters before the week is out.

Hope, Steffy, and Ridge face shifting roles on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope’s surprise walk through Forrester Creations’ doors on May 22 sparks a domino effect. Steffy has already rehired her but has not told Ridge, so the patriarch walks into the CEO's office and finds his former stepdaughter sketching at her old desk.

Brooke quickly breaks the news: Steffy has lifted the ban on Hope. Ridge calls an urgent family meeting, trying to learn what softened his daughter’s stance. Steffy points to Liam’s ordeal as the reason she wants peace.

Meanwhile, Katie visits Ridge later that night and advises him to clear his head before picking sides in the brewing business storm. By May 27, he has yet to deliver a verdict, leaving the company and his love life hanging.

Carter stands between hearts on The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter confronts Hope after overhearing her tearful words at the hospital. She explains Liam is dying and that she still cares deeply for Carter. The admission opens the door to a reunion, yet a fresh obstacle is already in play.

On May 21, Daphne finds Carter alone and, in a moment of impulse, spends the night with him. He regrets it once Hope reaffirms her feelings. Daphne chooses silence for now after Zende, Electra, and Will pitch a fashion line they want her to headline, but she keeps the one-night secret as insurance. Carter knows the truth can surface at any time, undercutting both his romance and his standing at work.

Liam’s prognosis drives farewell moments on The Bold and the Beautiful

As Memorial Day week unfolds, reality sets in. Without a cure on U.S. soil, Liam starts estate planning and outlines goodbye letters for Beth and Kelly. On May 29, he asks Hope and Steffy to help design a low-key memorial should the treatment fail.

The joint request unites the long-time rivals, who promise to keep his wishes intact. Ridge, learning of Liam’s plans secondhand, pleads with him to try Grace’s therapy first. Liam agrees but stipulates that any major decline will end the regimen. The final May 30 cliff-hanger shows Liam signing the consent form, while Grace watches in quiet resolve.

The next two weeks mix medical urgency with romantic fallout. Whether Grace’s gamble pays off or Liam’s farewell tour continues, every character must face hard truths in the days ahead on The Bold and the Beautiful.

