“What if he is really sick” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans debate Liam’s fate as sofa scenes and that ‘stupid hat’ spark frustration and theories

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on May 16, 2025, Hope broke down in Liam's arms, saying she would always love him. While Hope expressed her feelings, Liam remained calm and supportive. He encouraged Hope to let go and focus on the future by fixing things with Carter.
While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Liam's declining health. Several fans slammed the plot and criticized the boring sofa scenes, where Hope broke down after learning about Liam's health crisis. Viewers also called out Liam for appearing on the show wearing what they deemed an unattractive hat.
One fan, named Linda Shupe Hughes, commented on Facebook about Liam's health condition, stating:
"What if he is really sick"
Linda was responding to a post made by Kimberly Thelman in the Facebook group The Bold and the Beautiful on May 16, 2025. Kimberly criticized the show's storyline, writing:
"I can't take another day of Liam (in that stupid hat) and Hope crying on the sofa. Boring."
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the storyline revolving around Hope and Liam. While a netizen asked the showrunners about when the storyline would end, claiming it to be too long, another fan slammed Liam's appearance, saying the hat needed to go.
Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the plot dynamics involving Liam and Hope. One viewer criticized the show's writers, saying they were presenting boring storylines. Meanwhile, another user defended Hope and Liam, arguing that it was not boring when Hope was crying in Liam's arms.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Liam's health crisis on The Bold and the Beautiful
According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope told Liam she still loved him and broke down in his arms. As Hope opened up about her feelings, Liam tried to remain calm and supportive. He recalled the moments they had spent together and told Hope it was necessary for them to cherish the time they had left.
During the May 16, 2025, episode of the CBS soap opera, Liam tried to comfort Hope when she had an emotional breakdown. He encouraged her to let go and focus on the future instead of dwelling on the past. He said she deserved to be happy and asked her to fix things with Carter.
Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful
In the episode that aired on May 16, 2025, Taylor and Finn tried to comfort Steffy. They said she did the right thing by informing Hope about Liam's health, despite her going against Liam’s wishes.
Meanwhile, Liam directly asked Hope to forgive Carter and give him another chance. Although Hope did not deny her love for Carter, she remained hesitant due to his past betrayal. Liam urged her to see the bigger picture, saying that forgiving Carter would bring her happiness.
Later, Daphne met Carter and tried to get closer to him. She said he deserved better and told him that she would always be there for him. Carter did not push her away. He appreciated her support. Daphne stayed by Carter's side, hoping that things could shift in her favor.
Interested viewers can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.