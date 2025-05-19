“What if he is really sick” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans debate Liam’s fate as sofa scenes and that ‘stupid hat’ spark frustration and theories

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on May 16, 2025, Hope broke down in Liam's arms, saying she would always love him. While Hope expressed her feelings, Liam remained calm and supportive. He encouraged Hope to let go and focus on the future by fixing things with Carter.

Ad

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Liam's declining health. Several fans slammed the plot and criticized the boring sofa scenes, where Hope broke down after learning about Liam's health crisis. Viewers also called out Liam for appearing on the show wearing what they deemed an unattractive hat.

One fan, named Linda Shupe Hughes, commented on Facebook about Liam's health condition, stating:

Ad

Trending

"What if he is really sick"

A post made by a fan discussing Liam's health (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Linda was responding to a post made by Kimberly Thelman in the Facebook group The Bold and the Beautiful on May 16, 2025. Kimberly criticized the show's storyline, writing:

Ad

"I can't take another day of Liam (in that stupid hat) and Hope crying on the sofa. Boring."

A Facebook post about the show's storyline (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the storyline revolving around Hope and Liam. While a netizen asked the showrunners about when the storyline would end, claiming it to be too long, another fan slammed Liam's appearance, saying the hat needed to go.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the plot dynamics involving Liam and Hope. One viewer criticized the show's writers, saying they were presenting boring storylines. Meanwhile, another user defended Hope and Liam, arguing that it was not boring when Hope was crying in Liam's arms.

Ad

Fans slam the show's storyline (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Liam's health crisis on The Bold and the Beautiful

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope told Liam she still loved him and broke down in his arms. As Hope opened up about her feelings, Liam tried to remain calm and supportive. He recalled the moments they had spent together and told Hope it was necessary for them to cherish the time they had left.

Ad

Ad

During the May 16, 2025, episode of the CBS soap opera, Liam tried to comfort Hope when she had an emotional breakdown. He encouraged her to let go and focus on the future instead of dwelling on the past. He said she deserved to be happy and asked her to fix things with Carter.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

In the episode that aired on May 16, 2025, Taylor and Finn tried to comfort Steffy. They said she did the right thing by informing Hope about Liam's health, despite her going against Liam’s wishes.

Meanwhile, Liam directly asked Hope to forgive Carter and give him another chance. Although Hope did not deny her love for Carter, she remained hesitant due to his past betrayal. Liam urged her to see the bigger picture, saying that forgiving Carter would bring her happiness.

Ad

Later, Daphne met Carter and tried to get closer to him. She said he deserved better and told him that she would always be there for him. Carter did not push her away. He appreciated her support. Daphne stayed by Carter's side, hoping that things could shift in her favor.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (May 12 to 16, 2025): Liam breaks down in Hope's arms, while Steffy kicks Luna out

Ad

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More