What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 20, 2025)?

The Bold and the Beautiful episode of Monday saw Liam’s world shattered as Finn confirmed his condition hadn’t improved. After noticing new symptoms like dizziness and light sensitivity, Liam had another round of tests. When Finn told him nothing had changed, Liam realized he needed to start saying his goodbyes.

Meanwhile, Hope and Steffy had a serious talk that ended in an unexpected truce. Steffy offered Hope a chance to return to Forrester Creations—not to revive Hope for the Future, but as a sign they’d be putting family first. At Carter’s place, Daphne saw an opening as he struggled with what he overheard—Hope telling Liam that she wanted a future with him.

In tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope tracks down Carter and finally explains what he overheard through Brooke’s door. She clears up the confusion and reveals that Liam has asked her to consider a future with Carter, but doesn’t mention his diagnosis. Carter is stunned when he learns what’s really going on.

Meanwhile, Steffy makes a formal announcement at Forrester, but Ridge isn’t quick to accept her decision. He starts questioning her sudden support for Hope and may even push back, unaware there’s a bigger truth being kept from him. Tension is building, and secrets are close to spilling.

What can be expected from the May 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan goes straight to Carter Walton to clear up the confusion caused by what he has overheard. She explains that the conversation between her and Liam was more complicated than it sounded.

She lets Carter know that Liam has been pushing her to consider a future with him, not the other way around. Carter, who is still reeling from Daphne’s comforting words the night before, is forced to rethink everything he has assumed about Hope’s feelings. Hope may also tell Carter that Liam is seriously ill, though it’s not confirmed if she reveals the brain tumor diagnosis just yet.

Meanwhile, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne Rose is still in Carter’s orbit. She continues to make her interest in him known and may get interrupted if Hope shows up while she’s still with him. Daphne tries to appear supportive, but Hope’s timing can create awkward tension. Viewers can expect a shift in Carter’s emotional stance as he processes both women’s intentions and tries to decide what kind of future he wants.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy Forrester Finnegan moves forward with her decision to bring Hope back into the company. She announces her intention to reinstate Hope, though not with a revival of Hope for the Future.

Instead, she offers her a new role that symbolizes their united front for the sake of their children on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, Ridge Forrester does not jump on board with the idea. He starts asking questions about why Steffy has suddenly changed her stance so drastically after months of wanting Hope to be gone.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Ridge doesn’t have all the facts, especially since no one plans to tell him about Liam’s medical condition. The secrecy puts Steffy in a tight spot as Ridge grows suspicious. Ridge may even bring up the fact that Steffy has had problems with him and Eric making big decisions without her input, which can now backfire on her. Ridge is likely to demand a better explanation and push for a full conversation about what’s really going on behind the scenes.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, there’s also a strong chance that Taylor Hayes is looped into this developing situation. If Ridge continues to question Steffy, Taylor may feel forced to step in to help keep Liam’s condition under wraps.

Tuesday’s episode is sure to move each of these pieces forward with layered confrontations and emotional fallout waiting just around the corner.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

