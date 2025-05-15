What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 16, 2025)?

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Thursday, May 15, 2025, and set the stage for serious emotional fallout. Liam continued hiding his terminal diagnosis from Hope while encouraging her to rebuild a future with Carter. Hope told Liam she wanted to spend every moment with him, but Carter overheard just enough to misread her intentions.

Meanwhile, Sophia celebrated her birthday with Tate, who was running a fever by the end of the evening. Marlena worried Sophia had developed deeper feelings for Tate, even as he insisted they were only friends. The secrets, overheard conversations, and complicated emotions left multiple characters reeling.

In tomorrow’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Carter will quietly walk away after hearing Hope’s conversation with Liam, assuming she still wants her ex. Hope will later look for Carter, unaware that he misunderstood everything. Liam will keep pushing Hope to fix things with Carter, despite his own feelings.

Daphne might use Carter’s confusion to her advantage. Meanwhile, Marlena will speak to Tate again and try to figure out what he truly wants. Sophia will continue to misread Tate’s actions, and her feelings for him will grow stronger. These crossed wires are expected to cause even more confusion before the day is over.

What can you expect from the May 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

In the upcoming The Bold and the Beautiful episode airing Friday, May 16, Carter will quietly leave after overhearing part of Hope and Liam’s conversation. He will hear Hope say she wants to spend every moment with Liam, but he won’t hear the full context.

Carter will believe that Hope still has feelings for Liam and doesn’t actually want a future with him. Instead of confronting Hope, Carter will walk away and avoid any further interaction for the rest of the day.

Hope will later go looking for Carter to talk, but she won’t know where he went or why he disappeared. She will think he’s just busy or distracted. Liam, meanwhile, will continue to push Hope to repair her relationship with Carter. He will not mention his illness, and he will try to make it sound like he only wants her happiness. Hope will sense something is off but won’t press him for answers yet.

Daphne will run into Carter and notice something is wrong. She will see that he is distant and upset. Daphne will use this moment to try and get closer to Carter. She will offer support and suggest that maybe Hope isn’t the right person for him after all. Carter won’t say much, but he will let her stay around.

At the same time, Marlena will visit Tate and check on his condition. She will bring up Sophia again and tell Tate that his gestures, like planning a dinner and decorating for her birthday, might send mixed messages.

Tate will insist he’s just trying to be a good friend, but Marlena will keep asking if he’s sure that’s all it is. Marlena will tell him that if he doesn’t have feelings for Sophia, he needs to set boundaries before things go further.

Sophia will continue to believe that Tate might want to be with her. She will tell Marlena that she had a great time and that Tate made her feel special. She will also mention that he gave her a corsage and asked her to pretend they were at prom. Marlena won’t say much but will note the growing emotional bond between them.

By the end of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Hope still won’t find Carter, Carter won’t know the full truth, Daphne will stay close to him, and Liam will keep his condition hidden. The confusion between every character will continue to grow, and more misunderstandings will stack up by the hour.

