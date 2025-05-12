Who is The Bold and the Beautiful star Lisa Yamada? All about the actress as she joins Legally Blonde prequel

Lisa Yamada, familiar to daytime soap opera audiences as Luna Nozawa on CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful, is entering a new spotlight. The up-and-coming actress has officially been added to the cast of Elle, Prime Video's prequel to the popular Legally Blonde franchise. This new role finds her balancing between the drama of daytime TV and the chic corridors of a 1990s Bel Air high school.

Her Elle casting represents a significant career progression as she continues to branch out from the soap operas to streaming outlets. As Hollywood momentum builds behind her, Yamada is establishing that she possesses the range and talent required to succeed in different genres and formats.

About The Bold and the Beautiful star Lisa Yamada

Lisa Yamada was born on September 5, 2002, in California and is an American actress of Japanese heritage, and is bilingual in English and Japanese. She started performing as a child and has featured in a variety of TV and streaming productions, demonstrating her diversity across genres. Her acting history includes guest work on The Rookie and has dubbed in English for Korean shows like All of Us Are Dead and The Sound of Magic on Netflix.

Though her first major acting break was in 2023 when she starred in The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna Nozawa, a fashion student with a secret history. Her role soon became part of multiple pivotal storylines, such as a romance with RJ Forrester and dramatic family tension. Luna's character has undergone a lot of highs and lows, signature to daytime soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful star's new role in Elle

Yamada's life gets a new turn with her role in Elle, a Prime Video series reboot of Legally Blonde set as a prequel to the movie series. It's based on the characters from the movie but is set in 1990s Los Angeles when Elle Woods was a teenager, much before she became a Harvard law student. The series features Lexi Minetree as Elle. Lisa Yamada will play Amber, a series regular and part of Elle's clique at her posh Bel Air high school.

Though the extent of Amber's storyline is yet to be explored, this role provides Yamada with an opportunity to demonstrate her lighter, more humorous side and transition into a brighter, more positive realm than that of her daytime soap character. Given the franchise’s lasting popularity, Elle could bring Yamada wider recognition among a global streaming audience.

Personal life

The Bold and the Beautiful star Yamada keeps her personal life mostly private, but she’s known to be passionate about performance and culture. Her fluency in Japanese and appreciation for both Eastern and Western storytelling have influenced her career choices.

She occasionally posts behind-the-scenes pictures and lifestyle tips to fans on social media. The actress has also shown interest in fashion and music, further indicating her artistic versatility. From soap drama intrigue to teen comedy nostalgia, Lisa Yamada keeps moving as an actress.

Her appearance in Elle marks a highlight in her career, ushering in further mainstream possibilities and wider recognition. As Luna Nozawa's saga rolls along on The Bold and the Beautiful and Elle sets up to debut, fans will be seeing plenty more of Yamada's charisma and versatility over the next several months.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS.

