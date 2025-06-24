I was disappointed that The Bold and the Beautiful had Will kiss Luna — even if it was part of a plan

This week's spoiler from June 23–27, 2025, of The Bold and the Beautiful, I couldn’t help but feel genuinely disappointed watching Will become part of a risky scheme that ended with him kissing Luna. Yes, it was staged, yes, there was a hidden agenda behind it, but this moment was unsettling for a character like Will, who’s been built up as level-headed, decent, and far more sensible than some of the adults around him.

And it’s not just the kiss itself; it’s what this stunt says about the lengths the Spencer family is now willing to go to solve its problems. For Luna, this was another twist connected to her history of extreme choices and past crimes. For Will, though, it might be the moment that sets him on a different, more complicated path than the one that once made him stand out in a family full of troublemakers. This single impulsive act has consequences that reach far beyond just Will and Luna.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The surprising kiss that stunned everyone

When the promo dropped, showing Will telling Luna he’d broken up with Electra to be with her and then kissing her, it immediately raised eyebrows. According to Soaps.com spoilers for the week of June 23–27, Will misled Luna into believing he was hers for the taking, despite knowing her true nature: a woman who murdered two innocent people and framed her mother to keep Bill Spencer’s money flowing her way.

It might have looked like Will had lost his good sense, but spoilers confirmed that wasn’t the case. He was working with Steffy and Finn to set Luna up, hoping to secretly record her confessing to something illegal so they could finally get her out of everyone’s lives for good.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The plan was flawed, and it cost Will dearly

While the goal might have made sense, the plan had big holes. Luna already served time for double murder and can’t be retried for those crimes. As Soaps.com points out, Will’s best hope was that Luna would slip up and admit to something new, maybe an illegal gun, but he didn’t even know for sure that she had one.

Still, Will went through with it. He pretended to dump Electra and staged a romantic scene with Luna, crossing a line he’d always avoided. In doing so, he risked his reputation as the most trustworthy Spencer.

Naturally, Luna didn’t stay fooled forever. By the end of the week, she realized what Will had done and fled. The same recap teases that she might seek help from one of Sheila Carter’s children, hoping they’d be willing to hide her. If that happens, the situation that Will, Steffy, and Finn tried to control could easily spiral into something much worse.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A twist that changes Will’s standing

This The Bold and the Beautiful storyline marks a turning point for Will. He’s long been shown as the honest, level-headed member of the Spencer clan, someone who could break the cycle of scheming and manipulation. But teaming up with Steffy and Finn to bait Luna into a confession shows that, under pressure, even he isn’t above getting his hands dirty.

Whether the plan works or not, Will now faces the aftermath: Electra might question his loyalty, Bill might doubt his judgment, and Luna’s next move could drag the entire family back into chaos. Yes, the kiss was a strategy to get Luna to confess. But watching Will, the one Spencer who’s always been different, cross a line he’s carefully avoided was disappointing.

It proves that in The Bold and the Beautiful, even the most principled characters can be pulled into the family’s mess when desperation sets in. One thing is certain: Luna is still out there, and Will’s risky gamble could bring even more trouble back to their doorstep.

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS.

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More