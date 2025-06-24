What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 24, 2025)?

Tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 24, 2025) delivers a whirlwind of tension and romance as old feelings and dangerous secrets collide with each other. At Il Giardino, Ridge finds himself cornered when Taylor questions the future of their relationship and shocks him with a marriage proposal, while Nick eavesdrops just a table away.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Finn rally Will and Electra to protect their family from Luna, who shows no signs of backing down. Despite Sheila urging her granddaughter to leave town, Luna remains fixated on Will, prompting a risky plan that could expose her true intentions. Will prepares to wear a wire, hoping to draw a confession from Luna and finally put an end to the threat she poses.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on June 24, 2025

Ridge and Taylor’s relationship is at a crossroads on The Bold and the Beautiful

Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester have a serious discussion at Il Giardino, where Taylor boldly asks about the future of their relationship. She seeks what is clear and secure and takes it one step further when she suggests marriage, hoping to commit to them.

Ridge, surprised at first, attempts to read her mind and speculate if this is due to Nick's visit to Brooke recently. Meanwhile, Nick Marone overhears every word from a nearby table. This moment is expected to redefine the dynamics between Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke.

Will goes undercover against Luna

Steffy and Finn, determined to protect their family, rally Will and Electra to help expose Luna’s dangerous intentions. After Luna sends Will a flirty text, he agrees to wear a wire and visit her, hoping to get a confession that can be used to neutralize her threat.

Will, despite the risk, embraces this mission, knowing the stakes for the Forrester family are high. Meanwhile, Baker confirms the police can only step in if new evidence emerges. Will’s undercover operation becomes a crucial turning point, setting the stage for a potential confession.

Luna refuses to leave town

Sheila comes to Luna, telling her to pack her bags and get out of Los Angeles for her own protection. Luna will not leave, saying she has just as much right to be there, be with Will and build a future together. Fed up with Steffy, she complains of being kept from the family and threatens that she will not be silenced.

Rather than making a hasty exit, she goes in the opposite direction of sends flirtatious texts to Will. Sheila is concerned about her granddaughter's fixation and warns her to keep her distance from Steffy and Finn, as this obsession will only be a recipe for disaster on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy and Finn plan new security measures

With Luna still on the loose, Steffy and Finn take no chances when it comes to their family’s safety. They call Will and Electra to the Cliff House to discuss enhanced security measures, making sure the children and staff understand the gravity of the threat. Deputy Chief Baker confirms that the police have limited options, making Will’s role in extracting a confession all the more vital.

Brooke confesses her true feelings

Over at Forrester Creations, Katie presses Brooke about Nick’s unexpected return and what it means for her future. Though flattered by Nick’s advances, Brooke makes it clear that her heart still belongs to Ridge.

Katie warns her sister to be wary of pursuing a man who may be committed elsewhere, urging her to accept reality and move forward. Despite the complications, Brooke stands firm, hinting at a decision that could shape the future of their long-running, turbulent relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

