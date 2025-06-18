The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 18, 2025): Did Ridge tell Nick to leave after his unexpected visit?

The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, picked up with Ridge confronting Nick about his sudden return to Los Angeles. Nick deflected Ridge’s questions and flirted with Brooke, which didn’t sit well with Ridge. Over at the cliff house, Steffy opened up to Taylor about her fear of Luna and how Hayes’s safety has become her top priority.

Ridge made it clear that he didn’t want Nick around and showed him the door.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge was visibly annoyed to see Nick Marone and questioned why he was back in Los Angeles. Nick joked about the sunshine and catching up with Brooke, but Ridge wasn’t interested in small talk.

When Nick brought up Ridge and Taylor’s relationship and hinted at a future wedding, Ridge cut him off and asked again why he was there. Nick deflected and threw in a comment about “destiny,” which only irritated Ridge more.

After Nick kissed Brooke’s hand and left, Ridge shut the door behind him and told Brooke that Nick wasn’t a good man. Brooke said she didn’t know he was coming, and insisted Nick was just a friend.

Ridge wasn’t buying it. He told her to stay away from Nick and made it clear he didn’t trust him. Brooke looked like she wasn’t sure what to make of the warning, but the conversation ended with Ridge still bothered by the visit.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Luna make contact with Hayes?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Yes, Luna spoke directly to Hayes outside the beach school and gave him a gift.

While hiding near the school, Luna spotted Hayes separated from his class and took the chance to approach him. She greeted him by name and said she had something for him.

She handed him a paper origami figure she had made, and when the teacher called Hayes back inside, Luna told him it was nice to see him. Hayes went back into class and showed the origami to his teacher, saying it came from a nice lady. Luna stayed outside, listening as the teacher admired the paper crane. When the school day ended, Electra picked Hayes up, and he showed her the origami, too.

Later, at the cliff house, Hayes showed it again to Taylor and Steffy, saying the same nice lady had given it to him. Neither woman realized the gift came from Luna. Luna then returned to the school, talked to the teacher, and introduced herself with a fake name, “Sunshine.” The teacher invited her to come back and work with the kids again. Luna agreed, keeping up the lie as she smiled to herself.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Taylor and Steffy discuss Liam’s condition and Luna’s threat?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Yes, they talked about Liam’s health and how Luna’s presence continues to cause fear.

At the cliff house, Taylor visited Steffy to check in on her and the kids. Steffy shared how much Kelly and Hayes were enjoying the beach house and how grateful she was for Liam and Electra’s help. But she also admitted that what’s happening with Liam didn’t feel real. She’s been moving between denial, anger, and sadness.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor reminded her that Liam is trying to protect them even while dealing with his health issues. Steffy said she’s been trying to stay strong, but the fear of Luna still lingers. She talked about how Luna had once gotten close to Hayes and how terrifying that moment was. She told Taylor she would never let Hayes know who Luna is.

They both agreed that Luna’s obsession with Finn isn’t his fault, but it continues to put stress on the family. Taylor worried about how all of this pressure could wear Steffy down. Steffy said she’s doing everything she can to make sure Luna stays away from her children.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Was Ridge upset with Brooke for spending time with Nick?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Yes, Ridge didn’t hide his frustration and warned Brooke to stay away from Nick.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, after Nick left Forrester Creations, Ridge closed the door and confronted Brooke about the visit. He asked if she knew Nick was coming, and she said she didn’t. Brooke explained they were only catching up and talking about Jack’s accomplishments at Forrester International.

Ridge didn’t care. He called Nick a bad person and said Brooke shouldn’t trust him. Brooke said Nick was a friend and a gentleman, but Ridge interrupted and told her not to be fooled. He didn’t like the idea of Nick being close to her. Brooke said there was no reason for Ridge to be jealous, but Ridge disagreed.

He didn’t like Nick’s tone, his flirting, or his talk about destiny. Brooke didn’t push the conversation any further, but she looked like she was thinking about what Ridge had said. Ridge’s frustration showed that he still sees Nick as a threat, even if he didn’t say it directly.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

