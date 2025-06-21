The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 23 to June 27, 2025)

As per the Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers, the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025, will get extremely dramatic and heated in Los Angeles. Spoilers reveal that Hayes, John Finn Finnegan's son, will go missing at the beach house, courtesy of Luna Nozawa, who had also followed the family there to spy on them.

Hope Logan and Carter Walton will face roadblocks along the way at Forrester Creations due to Steffy Forrester's decision to bring Daphne Rose back. In addition to these developments, Brooke Logan will be faced with a difficult choice to make regarding her love life since her former partner, Nick Marone, has come back to Los Angeles and made it clear that he wants to be in a relationship with her.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025

1) John Finn Finnegan's son, Hayes, goes missing at the beach due to Luna Nozawa's sinister plans

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from June 23, 2025, to June 27, 2025, spoilers reveal that Finn's son Hayes will go missing at the beach house. Spoilers also reveal that the person behind the kidnapping with be Luna Nozawa, since she had been planning on how to get back at Steffy Forrester for not allowing her to have a relationship with her biological father, John Finn Finnegan.

Steffy, Finn, Hayes, and Liam had gone to the beach house, and Luna had followed them and spied on them with her binoculars. In the upcoming episodes, Steffy will have a realization that her son is in grave danger, and Luna will have an upper hand since Steffy would agree to do anything to get her son back safely. Luna's demands will shock Finn and Liam Spencer as well.

2) Hope Logan and Carter Walton face some difficulties with Steffy Forrester's new decision to re-hire Daphne Rose back at Forrester Creations

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Hope Logan and Carter Walton will be on the receiving end of some roadblocks at Forrester Creations. Recently, on the show, Steffy Forrester had made the decision to bring back Daphne Rose from Paris to help them out with their new fragrance line, but Daphne had refused, saying that she did not want to be near Carter.

Spoilers reveal that both Hope and Carter will have some lingering concerns regarding Daphne making a potential comeback in their lives since she had tried to ruin their relationship before.

3) Brooke Logan is faced with a difficult choice regarding whether or not she wants to rekindle the relationship with her old flame Nick Marone, who has come back to Los Angeles

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Brooke Logan will have to decide whether or not to turn down Nick Marone's relationship proposal. She would also take into consideration how much longer she could continue facing rejections from Ridge Forrester.

Brooke would spend some time soul-searching and then go with Nick to Italy, where their romance will flourish.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

