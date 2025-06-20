“I really hope this sticks” — The Bold and the Beautiful audience split as Brooke explores life beyond Ridge following a surprise kiss with Nick

In the ongoing storyline of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, after a long absence, Nick returned to Los Angeles, following which he unexpectedly kissed Brooke Logan, leaving fans buzzing and wondering what’s next for the couple. The character of Nick was last seen in a special episode that celebrated the 35th year of The Bold and the Beautiful on air in 2022.

In the episode that aired on June 16, 2025, Nick surprised Brooke, and the two got together to chat. However, things took a spicy turn when they did a bit more than catching up. The two shared a kiss, which left the fans happy for the two.

In a recent discussion post started on Facebook, a fan named Cathy Caruana wrote:

"I really hope this sticks! Not that I want to see the Brooker, getting it on with anyone, totally sick of watching that but I'm just sick of seeing the back and forth 🙄 From day 1 Ridge was better off with Taylor! Couldn't give a rats arse what all you Hogan lovers think 👍 So sick of her made up entitlement, when it comes to Forrester!"

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Deborah Dunlop)

Cathy commented on a post shared by Deborah Dunlop on Facebook on June 17, 2025. Deborah shared a photo of the two kissing and captioned it as:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 didn’t that old babbling Brooke just tell Hopeless how much she loves Ridge and how they WILL be together again 🤔 maybe the next storyline will be Brooke have serious memory issues 🤷‍♀️ I wonder who the next man in line is 🤔 I guess we’ll soon see 🤣🤣🤣"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Deborah Dunlop)

Many fans of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful took an interest in the post and shared their thoughts on the same. Some fans also commented that they did not like Brooke, and added that whatever she did was for attention. They wrote:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Deborah Dunlop)

On the other hand, several fans of The Bold and the Beautiful commented that they did want Brooke to move and leave Ridge and Taylor alone. Some fans also commented that they liked the chemistry between Brooke and Nick. They commented:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Deborah Dunlop)

Here's everything to know about Nick Marone's return on The Bold and the Beautiful

Nick Marone is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The character was introduced in the year 2003 and is played by actor Jack Wagner.

The character came to Los Angeles and got romantically involved with Brooke Logan, who had been in a love triangle with her lover, Ridge Forrester. Even after Brooke married Nick, she felt a soft corner for Ridge and asked for a divorce so that she could go back to him.

Recently on The Bold and the Beautiful, the actor has reprised the role of Nick; however, Ridge seems to be suspicious of his return.

In the episode that aired on June 17, 2025, while Nick and Brooke were catching up, Brooke told him that Ridge left her for Taylor. Nick expressed that he wanted her back in his life. However, their conversation was interrupted by Ridge, who walked in by accident and left in fury after seeing the two of them back.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

