The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 17, 2025): Liam worries for Steffy and Finn while Nick and Brooke kiss and Ridge walks in on them

In the June 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got heated in Los Angeles. Liam Spencer, who was terminally ill and suffering from an inoperable brain tumor, was worried about Steffy Forrester and John Finn Finnegan's safety amidst Luna Nozawa trying to harm them.

Meanwhile, Nick Marone and Brooke Logan shared an intimate moment, and Nick also asked Brooke if she was ready to get into a relationship with him. Ridge Forrester walked in on them kissing.

Everything that happened on the June 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the June 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations office, Nick Marone and Brooke Logan shared a kiss. Nick then asked Brooke about what had happened between her and Ridge Forrester. Brooke shared with him details about how, when she had taken over the company, Ridge had left her for Taylor Hayes.

Nick told her that he felt she deserved more than a man who thought of her as a second choice and asked whether she would be open to being in a relationship with him. Nick spoke about nostalgic moments that they had shared over 20 years ago when they had gotten married at the Shady Marlin.

Nick told Brooke that he wanted her back in his life, while Ridge walked in on the two of them having a conversation. Ridge seemed to be extremely angry about Nick being present there with Brooke.

At the Forrester mansion, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes spent time with each other, and Ridge reassured Taylor that his future was with her. He said that while he would always have a soft spot for Brooke and care for her, he knew that he was happier with Taylor.

Taylor worried about how she still felt Brooke would try to come between them, but Ridge told her that since the foundation of the relationship was strong, that would not happen. Taylor seemed to be relieved. She thanked Ridge, and the couple kissed.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, at the beach school, Hayes shared with Steffy Forrester about how he had learned a lot about seaweed in school, while John Finn Finnegan had an important conversation with Liam Spencer. Liam admitted that he was worried about what would happen to Steffy and Finn after he passed away.

Finn reassured him that he had been sleeping with a baseball bat by his side, and Liam thanked him for taking the threat from Luna Nozawa so seriously and for taking necessary precautions to be safe. Meanwhile, Luna spied on all of them with a pair of binoculars.

Steffy joined their conversation and asked them not to waste time talking about Luna since she felt Luna would never be able to hurt her or her family members. Hayes looked out of the window, and Luna gave him a sinister look and mumbled to herself that she would make Steffy pay soon.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

