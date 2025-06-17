What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 18, 2025)?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the episode of June 17, 2025, Brooke was left shaken after Nick kissed her and told her he still wanted a future with her. She admitted she couldn’t picture her life without Ridge, but Nick pushed her to consider if Ridge had ever really made her happy.

Meanwhile, Ridge kissed Taylor and claimed he was ready to move forward with her, insisting that his relationship with Brooke had run its course. Taylor wasn’t fully convinced, reminding Ridge that Brooke would never give up on him.

At the same time, Liam warned Finn about Luna’s obsession with Hayes. Outside the beach house, Luna watched Steffy and Hayes through a zoom lens, convinced that Hayes should be part of her life no matter what anyone said. She didn’t back down, even after everyone left.

On June 18, Luna will take things further by giving Hayes a gift. It won’t be some small gesture—this move will signal that she’s ready to cross boundaries.

Viewers should expect Luna to show up at the beach house while Steffy and Finn are away. At the same time, Nick will keep going after what he wants. He’ll throw Ridge off by getting under his skin and reminding him that he’s not the only man in Brooke’s life anymore.

What to expect from the June 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna will take a bold step tomorrow as she gets closer to Hayes. She will show up at the beach house again, and this time, she won’t just be lurking with a camera. She will bring a gift for Hayes, something meant to create a connection between them.

The gift won’t be random—it will have emotional meaning, and Luna will make sure Hayes knows it came from her. She won’t approach Steffy or Finn about it. Instead, she will find a way to give it directly to Hayes, likely when he is alone or being picked up by Electra. Luna will be calm, polite, and friendly with Hayes, but her motive will be to make sure she stays in his mind.

This gesture will be her way of forcing herself into the family she believes she belongs to. She still thinks of Hayes as her little brother and won’t let Steffy cut her out completely.

She won’t bring up her gun range visit or the fact that she’s been spying. She will act like she’s just reaching out, but it’ll be clear to the audience that she’s planning something bigger. Her quiet determination will continue to grow, and this gift will only be the beginning of her plan to stay close to Hayes, whether the Forresters like it or not.

While Luna makes her move, Ridge will return to the office and walk into more trouble. Nick won’t hold back, and Ridge will sense right away that Nick is getting under his skin. The tension between the two men will be hard to miss. Nick will continue pushing for a second chance with Brooke, and Ridge will hear about it, either through Brooke or by walking in on something himself.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

The show will likely place them in the same room, giving Nick a chance to remind Ridge that Brooke doesn’t have to keep putting up with him. Ridge won’t respond well to Nick’s confidence. He may try to play it cool at first, but the idea of Brooke entertaining Nick again won’t sit well with him.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke will be caught between the men. She may not give Nick a clear answer yet, but she also won’t shut him down. That will be enough to make Ridge uneasy. The episode will build tension on both fronts, Luna’s quiet pursuit of Hayes, and Nick’s open challenge to Ridge. No major confrontations are expected yet, but the show will set up future fallout on both sides.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

