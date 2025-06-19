What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 20, 2025)?

On the June 19, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got messy across both the personal and professional sides of the Forrester family. Brooke told Katie that she kissed Nick, and she didn’t hold back about how it made her feel. She even admitted Nick made her question her long-standing feelings for Ridge.

Meanwhile, Ridge confessed to Taylor that Nick’s return and his closeness to Brooke were bothering him, even though he’s with Taylor now. At Forrester Creations, Steffy told Hope and Carter she wanted Daphne back from Paris for the new fragrance project. Hope was skeptical, Carter looked uneasy, and Steffy called Daphne anyway. Daphne turned her down, saying she wasn’t ready to be around Carter and didn’t want to complicate things further.

Tomorrow, June 20, viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful will see Taylor and Brooke come face-to-face about the Ridge and Nick situation. The two women will not see eye to eye, and their conversation is expected to get heated.

Taylor will push the idea that Brooke needs to move on, while Brooke may stand her ground and defend her kiss with Nick. Ridge’s name will keep coming up, and so will his past with both women. The episode is likely to push all three into a new round of emotional fallout.

What to expect from the June 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Taylor will end up having a direct conversation, and things will get tense fast. The topic won’t just be Ridge — it’ll also be about Nick. Taylor will bring up Ridge’s commitment to her and question why Brooke is still keeping herself so close to Ridge’s life. Brooke will respond with her own view of Ridge’s jealousy, and she may admit to Taylor that Nick kissed her.

The kiss will not stay a secret much longer, and Taylor will likely press for more answers. She won’t like the fact that Ridge is getting pulled back into Brooke’s world again, especially now that Nick is back in town and showing interest in Brooke all over again.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke will not back down. She will tell Taylor that Nick said she deserves better than Ridge, and she will agree with that sentiment. She will also remind Taylor that Ridge was the one who made it clear he didn’t want to be with her anymore. Taylor will argue that Ridge is now trying to build a future with her, not Brooke, and that Brooke should respect that. The back-and-forth will keep Ridge stuck in the middle, even though he won’t be present for this scene.

Meanwhile, there may be more movement on the Daphne storyline. Steffy is expected to give an update to Hope and Carter about her phone call with Daphne. She may mention that Daphne declined to return from Paris and said she didn’t want to be anywhere near Carter.

Carter may act like he’s fine with that, but it’ll be clear that the situation still weighs on him. Hope could sense that too, and she might start wondering if Carter still has feelings for Daphne, even if he insists otherwise.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the conversation between Hope and Carter might return to the topic of trust. Hope has already admitted that she doesn’t fully trust Daphne, especially with Carter in the same building. She might bring it up again, and Carter will likely say that his focus is on Hope and their future together. Still, the fact that Daphne’s name keeps coming up will stay in the air.

Elsewhere, Ridge could be shown thinking about the situation with Brooke and Nick. He may not bring it up to Taylor again right away, but it’s going to remain on his mind. If Ridge sees Brooke and Nick together again, or hears more about the kiss, he may not stay quiet for long. That possibility will remain wide open heading into next week.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

